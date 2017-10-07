The Website
07 October 2017

Transfer Racket Case: CBI Files Charge Sheet Against IB Asst Director, Delhi Police Inspector

Outlook Web Bureau
2017-10-07T16:30:39+0530

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today filed a charge sheet in a special court against officials of the IB and the Delhi police in alleged transfer posting racket case.

The CBI charge sheet has named IB Assistant Director Kameshwar, Delhi Police inspector Banay Singh Meena and two alleged middlemen -- Rajan Kumar and Arun Tiwari -- as accused.

Special Judge Virender Kumar Goyal will take up the charge sheet for consideration on October 17.

The case was registered on August 9 against them for alleged criminal conspiracy, illegal gratification and commission of offence of abetment by public servant.

"During course of investigation, the CBI had intercepted the accused persons and recovered the alleged gratification amount of Rs 10 lakh (approx) from the private persons," the agency had claimed, saying it had carried out searches at several premises of the accused in Delhi.

"During the search at the premises of Kumar here, (total) cash amounting to Rs 1.6 crore (approx), certain rubber stamps of various ministries/departments of Government of India and forged letterheads of various senior government officers and incriminating documents were recovered," it had said.

