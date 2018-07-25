Trains Blocked, Buses Damaged In Mumbai Amid Maratha Bandh: All You Need To Know

A bandh called by Maratha outfits in Mumbai and surrounding areas over demand for reservation turned violent on Wednesday. The community has been demanding reservation in jobs and education. Protesters blocked roads, attacked buses and forced shops to shut down.

Below are the updates:

The Maratha Kranti Morcha, which is spearheading the agitation for reservation in jobs and education, has called for the shutdown in Mumbai and some neighbouring districts today. Another outfit, the Sakal Maratha Samaj, called for the bandh in Navi Mumbai and Panvel areas. Protesters attacked public buses in Mumbai and neighbouring Thane and Navi Mumbai. Two Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses were attacked by agitators in Kanjurmarg and Bhandup suburbs of Mumbai. They also hurled stones at a public transport bus in Wagle Estate area of the neighbouring Thane city. At some places, protesters raised slogans against Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Public Works Department Minister Chandrakant Patil for allegedly insulting sentiments of the Maratha community. A Maratha community member Jagannath Sonavne, who attempted suicide on Tuesday, died today. Agitators blocked some areas, including the key Teen Hath Naka junction, resulting in long queues of vehicles on the road leading to Mumbai. The Western Railway said a few protesters stopped trains on UP fast line at Jogeshwari at 9.16 am, however, they were removed from the track and train services resumed at 9.24 am. Agitators also threw stones at trains passing through Thane and Ghansoli (located on the trans-harbour line in Navi Mumbai) stations and services were halted briefly. On Tuesday, large-scale violence marred a state-wide protest by Maratha outfits demanding reservation for the community. A constable died and nine other policemen were injured amid suicide attempt by three agitators during the violence. Agitators had clashed with the police and torched vehicles at several places, while Internet services were suspended in rural areas of Aurangabad district to prevent any untoward incident. In Jalna, the police had fired in the air to quell protests. Quotas for Marathas, a politically influential community that constitutes around 30 per cent of the state's population, has been a hugely contentious issue.

(With inputs from PTI)