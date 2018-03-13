Industry Body Calls One-Day Bandh In Delhi In Protest Against Sealing Drive

Traders protested in various markets across the national capital on Tuesday as part of a day-long bandh called by an industry body against the ongoing sealing drive in Delhi.

From Amar Colony Market to Karol Bagh, shopkeepers raised slogans and waved black flags to lodge their protest, under the banner of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).

In a market in Old Double Storey area in south Delhi's Lajpat Nagar, where recently 350 shops were sealed, traders have been sitting on protest after that action.

A Supreme Court-appointed Monitoring Committee had ordered the sealing drive across Delhi for violation of civic norms or Master Plan of Delhi 2021.

The drive had begun late December with sealing of major shops and eateries in posh Defence Colony.

The CAIT, which has been calling out to halt the sealing drive, ever since it began, has said, the recent sealing operations conducted at Amar Colony, Lajpat Nagar, is one such example, where the sealing has been undertaken, by "violating the DMC Act".

PTI