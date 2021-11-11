Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 11, 2021
Trade With The 'Bank': Milliondots Adopts 'Smart Money Concepts', Creating The Best Traders In India!

Milliondots figured out the problem with the retailers and wanted to change the situation. Understanding the Institutional trading methods closely, they figured out how to understand the institutional entry in the market and trade along with them.

Kenz and Muzammil, Founders of Milliondots

2021-11-11T17:18:50+05:30

Published: 11 Nov 2021, Updated: 11 Nov 2021 5:18 pm

"Let's look at the real things happening at markets, who wins & who loses. The stock market is a zero-sum concept, but always retailers fail & Institutions wins. This made us think from a different perspective. We thus focused on how Institutions trade and trade with them. Training people this way to create traders with Institutional edge !" says Kenz, founder of Milliondots.

The stock market was often considered a place to gamble and lose money, as it is common for people to lose money at the market. Post covid, things have changed a lot. Stock markets got more popular, and people got educated. Milliondots has played an important role in educating people around stock markets & finance. "Since a company that has seen the trend before covid & after covid, we can see better traders & investors in the market, and is proud that we could be a huge part for such revolution," says Muzammil, founder of Milliondots.
When we took the investing weather, it was spring. Many new traders came, new money has been pumped, and the market is on a bull run, But when it comes to active traders in the market, even though the quality was better, it was no better safe from huge players in markets.

The stock market has two important types of participants, Retail & Institutional investors. Retail traders are people with comparatively small capital. But Institutional traders are the market movers who pump in money and even have the power to manipulate markets. The institutional perspective is almost opposite to the retail trade perspective as Institutions eat up the orders of retail traders. This has made retail trading hectic.

Milliondots figured out the problem with the retailers and wanted to change the situation. Understanding the Institutional trading methods closely, they figured out how to understand the institutional entry in the market and trade along with them. "To track institutional traders completely is impossible, but they always leave footprints whenever they enter the markets. Tracking these footprints to identify their entry & trade with the banks is what Milliondots do, "says Kenz.

Milliondots has already caught the media's eye for their practical methods of educating people about stock markets. They have a community that creates India's best traders, where they discuss, trade & build a trading career together. This membership comes with the education part, which educates people from the absolute basics of the stock market to the professional level. Besides education, they focus on Implementation by bringing a trading community together to trade together. Now they have created a huge impact by creating all of their traders with an institutional edge. Focusing on institutional trading methods, Milliondots has marked a new perspective for retail traders in India!

Milliondots has always been open to innovations in education around stock markets. Milliondots is the first stock market training institute in Kerala and played an important role in educating people in Kerala about the general awareness of finance and stock markets. They are also well known for the practical learning methods to educate and create the best traders across India. With the adoption of "Smart money concepts," we can expect Milliondots to create a huge impact in the perspective of retail trades in India.

