﻿
Home »  Website »  Automobiles »  Toyota Yaris Gets Benefits Of Upto Rs 1 Lakh To Take On Honda City, Hyundai Verna

Toyota Yaris Gets Benefits Of Upto Rs 1 Lakh To Take On Honda City, Hyundai Verna

Benefits range from exchange offers to discounts and additional warranty

16 November 2018
Toyota Yaris Gets Benefits Of Upto Rs 1 Lakh To Take On Honda City, Hyundai Verna
Toyota Yaris Gets Benefits Of Upto Rs 1 Lakh To Take On Honda City, Hyundai Verna
outlookindia.com
2018-11-16T13:11:42+0530
  • Combined discounts of nearly Rs 1 lakh including exchange bonus, corporate and government employee benefits
  • Toyota is also offering an additional 1 year warranty for free
  • It is priced in the range of Rs 9.29 lakh to Rs 14.07 lakh (ex-showroom India)

With the falling demand, Toyota has started offering benefits on its C-segment sedan, the Yaris. Customers stand a chance to save a grand total of around Rs 1 lakh depending on the schemes availed. Benefits include exchange offers and accessories under the brand’s ‘Gold Rush’ scheme. Here’s what you get:

  • While the Yaris already gets a 3 year/1 lakh kilometer warranty as standard, Toyota is offering an additional 1 year warranty free of cost under the offer

  • Periodic maintenance package called 'Smiles' is also available on discounts.

  • Exchange benefits of upto Rs 20,000

  • Additional benefits for corporate, government employees and pensioners

  • Other festive benefits of upto Rs 60,000 including gold coins

Note: These offers are valid across dealers and cities. For city-specific details, click on the "Check November Offers" button below.

The Toyota Yaris brought with it several segment-firsts including seven airbags, automatic option right from the base variant and roof mounted air vents. But all of this also resulted in a steep price tag too which didn’t go down well with a majority of buyers. The lack of a diesel powertrain further led to a downfall in its popularity.

Increasing number of buyers are picking up other options in the segment, the most popular being the Maruti Ciaz facelift (3892), Honda City (3612) and the Hyundai Verna (3301) in the previous month. In fact, it's only the Nissan Sunny that sits below the Yaris registering a sale of 25 units. Even the Volkswagen Vento(480) recorded higher sales figures than the Toyota Yaris, while its Czech sibling, the Skoda Rapid surpassed the 1200 mark.

Source: cardekho.com

READ MORE IN:
Automobiles Cars Toyota Yaris Honda City Hyundai Verna Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Nissan Sunny Volkswagen Vento Skoda Rapid Automobiles

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Mahindra KUV100 Electric Launch Confirmed For Mid-2019
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters