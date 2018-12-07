Toyota December Offers: Savings On Yaris, Innova, Fortuner And Others

Benefits of upto Rs 1 lakh on the Yaris

Offers are valid till 31 December 2018

Prices to go up by 4 per cent across lineup from 1 January 2019

The end of the year car sales are on with various automakers offering discounts to clear stock. Toyota too is offering benefits across all of its popular models. This is particularly enticing as the Japanese brand will be hiking prices across its portfolio from 2019. Here are the model wise benefits from Toyota valid till 31 December:

*Terms and conditions apply.

The biggest benefits are being offered on the Yaris and Corolla Altis sedans. However, the more expensive CBU models like the Prius, Prado and Land Cruiser do not attract any offers. Toyota has not specified how the various benefits across the different models can be availed and on which variants. However, the carmaker has mentioned that the scheme is applicable on deliveries till 31 December 2018.

Takeaway

We would suggest availing these benefits, especially if you were already considering the Yaris or Corolla Altis, which attract the best offers. It is also worth noting that the company will be hiking prices by up to 4 per cent across all models from 1 January 2019. However, buying an MY-2018 car will fetch a lower resale value than an MY-2019 car.

Source: cardekho.com