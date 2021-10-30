Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 30, 2021
Top Influencer Thomson Sequeira Shows Us One Day In The Life Of An Influencer

According to leading Insta Star Thomson Sequeira, generating incredibly unique content is no accident; it results from a lot of hard work in the unseen background and loads of research.

Thomson Sequeira

2021-10-30T11:06:53+05:30

Published: 30 Oct 2021, Updated: 30 Oct 2021 11:06 am

Being an influencer is more than getting free goodies and travel opportunities; it requires a disciplined approach to day-to-day planning and unique content generation, says Thomson Sequeira.

When you check your favourite influencer’s feed or a video that has gone viral, do you ever stop to wonder how someone came up with content so unique that it has arrested the attention of an entire generation? According to leading Insta Star Thomson Sequeira, generating incredibly unique content is no accident; it results from a lot of hard work in the unseen background and loads of research.

He discloses that there is never a moment’s respite between completing a project and beginning ideating about the next. “Whenever I finish a project, the next moment, I need to begin thinking of something new and exciting for the next one. Since we always strive to set new benchmarks, we see the followers’ expectations rise alongside.”

“Every day comes up with new tasks and challenges,” he confides. “My day starts with a daily workout at the gym, and afterwards, I move on to my laptop and phone. It is important to maintain and religiously update a daily tracker for new campaigns and close the old ones. Apart from that, research on the latest trends is very important - what’s new, innovative and trending in the social media space? This information funnels us to create and execute content to stay one step ahead of our competition. This is complemented by the brainstorming that follows on how to gain a new follower base and increase our engagement.”

“As influencers, we also have to establish contact with other influencers and public relation agencies for exploring new business possibilities and opportunities. I am currently devoting considerable time to creating out-of-the-box vlog content while also working on my profile deck. Then there is the unenviable, but very necessary, the task of following up with clients and agencies about pending payments,” Thomson lists.

He cautions that “Most people think our lives – the lives of influencers – is all fun. I do have my share of fun because I am following my passion in what I do, but saying that fun is all I do will be a mistake. There’s a lot of hard work and research involved in creating and executing the content you see on social media platforms. When you balance getting paid our dues to the real struggle of paying photographers, selecting locations and music tracks, retouching visuals, editing videos and adding value to the content we create – there is a lot of sweat involved in our profession that never gets highlighted.”

So, generating content on an everyday basis seems like a lot of ideation and execution. How does one manage everything alone? Thomson chimes in – “You don’t! In the early stages, it was insane as I did not have a team and had to do everything on my own. At present, I have a manager who handles many of my backend activities, such as billing, pitching for business, and coordination and briefing with clients. That sets me free to focus solely on content ideation and execution decisions!”

With so much work involved, you wonder what primary factor challenges him to stay in the game. “To me, being an influencer is all about bringing new concepts to life. It is creative and challenging at the same time to reinvent and recreate powerful concepts with brands. An influencer has to be innovative and believes in being an identifiable voice that creates trends to stay relevant. But you have to remember that it’s also a responsibility to surpass expectations and create new horizons and goals. Innovation is key to being an influencer,” he sums up.

Follow Thomson Sequeira here https://instagram.com/limitless_adventurer?utm_medium=copy_link to know more!

