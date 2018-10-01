Top 8 Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh With CVT Automatic Transmission

Well more than a 1000 new cars are registered every day in Delhi, one of the biggest cause of the gridlocks and traffic jams in the city as revealed by. Even if you are from any other Indian metropolitan, the story will be similar with a slight variation in the numbers involved. Naturally, more and more buyers are drifting towards automatic cars to ease up their commute.

While you can obviously get an AMT (automated manual transmission)-equipped car in the budget segment, the recent times have also sent some CVT options at affordable price points as well. The benefits of CVT come in two ways-

Since there are unlimited gear ratios and no gear shifts, there is no head movement which is characteristic of AMTs.

Not only do they offer a better driving experience but also an improved fuel efficiency, especially within the city limits. However, all of them are mated to a petrol engine and the only exception in the list is the Honda Amaze which gets one with its diesel powertrain as well.

Here’s a list of cars which are fitted with a CVT gearbox and are priced under Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Nissan Micra CVT (Rs 6.42 lakh to Rs 7.61 lakh)

The 1.2-litre petrol powered Micra gets Nissan’s X-tronic CVT in two variants. The XL (O) which retails for Rs 6.42 lakh and the top XV for Rs 7.61 lakh (all ex-showroom Delhi). The Micra CVT has an ARAI-rated mileage of 19.15 kmpl along with the most affordable price tag among the following CVT cars.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno CVT (Rs 7.12 lakh to Rs 8.43 lakh)

Considering its premium hatchback image, the Baleno doesn’t get an AMT but only a CVT transmission option. Except the base Sigma petrol, it can be had with all other variants- Delta, Zeta and Alpha priced at Rs 7.12 lakh, Rs 7.73 lakh and Rs 8.43 lakh respectively. Interestingly, the claimed mileage for the Baleno CVT is same as the manual transmission at 21.4 kmpl.

Hyundai Elite i20 CVT (Rs 7.05 lakh to Rs 8.22 lakh)

Another premium hatchback in the list is the Hyundai Elite i20 which can be had with CVT transmission in two variants- Magna Executive (Rs 7.05 lakh) and Asta (Rs 8.22 lakh). Since the official efficiency figure is unavailable we are estimating a close to 18.6 kmpl which the 1.2-litre petrol engine ekes out with the 5-speed manual gearbox.

Honda Jazz CVT (Rs 8.55 lakh to Rs 8.99 lakh)

Honda might have taken off the ‘Magic Seats’ with the latest update but thankfully it continues getting a CVT option. Jazz CVT is available with the V and top-spec VX variant retailing at Rs 8.55 lakh and Rs 8.99 lakh respectively. The mileage claim is 19 kmpl which is 0.8 kmpl more than for the manual gearbox.

Honda Amaze CVT (Rs 7.50 lakh to Rs 9.10 lakh)

One of the most popular in the recent times and the fastest selling Honda, the Amaze brings something very different to the table in this list. It gets a CVT with not just the petrol engine but also with its 1.5-litre diesel engine. The Honda Amaze petrol S CVT retails for Rs 7.50 lakh whereas the V CVT asks for Rs 8.10 lakh. If it's the diesel CVT that has caught your fancy, it will cost you about Rs 8.50 lakh and 9.10 lakh for S and V variants respectively. ARAI-tested fuel efficiency figures stand at 19 kmpl for petrol and 23.8 kmpl for diesel.

Nissan Sunny CVT(Rs 9.55 lakh)

It rivals some formidable opponents in the C-segment but undercuts all of them when it comes to a petrol-CVT combo. The top XV CVT variant of the Nissan Sunny has an asking price of Rs 9.55 lakh making it the most affordable CVT equipped sedan in its class. Its claimed efficiency figure stands at 17.50 kmpl just a smidgen less than the Honda City’s 18kmpl.

Toyota Yaris (Rs 9.99 lakh)

Keeping the Sunny some company this side of Rs 10 lakh is the Yaris’ base J model which can also be had with a CVT gearbox. It is just Rs 1,000 shy of the million mark, retailing at Rs 9.99 lakh. The 1.5-litre petrol Yaris claims a better 17.8 kmpl figure when armed with CVT as against the 17.1 kmpl it returns with a 6-speed manual.

Renault Duster CVT (Rs 9.95 lakh)

The Renault Duster has the option of a diesel AMT combo, but if you want a smoother drive, there is a petrol CVT on offer too. The 1.5-litre H4K engine churns out 106PS and 142Nm of torque, while delivering a fuel efficiency of 14.99kmpl. It is available in just an RXS variant which retails for Rs 9.95 lakh.

While this article just focuses on the CVT-equipped cars, there are several other automatic transmissions as well under Rs 10 lakh. These include DCT (dual clutch transmissions) on the VW Polo GT TSI, Ford Figo and the torque converter units on the Hyundai Grand i10, Ford EcoSport and more.

