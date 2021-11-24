Top 10 Trusted Mobile App Development Companies In Saudi Arabia 2022

People's lifestyles are being changed by technology, which has become a necessity in today's world. When it comes to Saudi Arabia, the country is at the cutting edge of technological advancements. Besides making calls, smartphones are used for various daily activities, including shopping, GPS navigation, banking, taking pictures, getting entertainment with music and videos, and many more. Everything is possible with a few clicks on your smartphone. According to the research, Saudi Arabia's app market revenues are rising 13% yearly and will reach $32 million by 2024.

If you want to hire the best app developers in Saudi Arabia, we've got you covered. It's not easy to pick the best app development firm out of a plethora of options. When choosing a mobile app development partner, several aspects to consider like experience, team strength, client reviews, ratings, etc... We compiled this list of the top 10 mobile app development companies in Saudi Arabia in 2022 after conducting extensive research on hundreds of IT companies from Riyadh, Jeddah, Medina, Dammam, Mecca, and all major cities in Saudi Arabia.

List of Top 10 Mobile App Development Companies In Saudi Arabia 2022

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

Hyperlink InfoSystem is one of the most trusted mobile app development companies in Saudi Arabia, having a presence in India, the USA, the UK, UAE and offering services to worldwide clients. With 10+ years of experience in the industry, the company has developed 4000+ apps for Android and iOS platforms and designed 2000+ websites using all the latest technologies. It has a team of 450+ highly skilled developers who pay close attention to clients' needs and develop solutions that help them get better ROI and growth. Hyperlink InfoSystem offers app development, software development, web development, AI, IoT, Salesforce, Blockchain, Big Data, AR/VR, Games development, and many more services.

2. KenHike

KenHike is the top IT company that provides digital solutions to develop IT strategies, enterprise integration, & app development in UAE & Saudi Arabia. They have proven expertise in UX/UI capabilities, and so they can provide 24-hour support for all your IT requirements.

3. eSense Software

Established in 2002, eSense is a trusted mobile app development company that provides award-winning software solutions and services to customers in the area. The company delivers software development on Microsoft technologies via the earned golden partnership and provides solutions platforms and business apps.

4. Boxile

Boxile is a prominent IT Company based in Saudi Arabia providing high-quality & cost-effective web and mobile app solutions. The company and its partners have a proven track record of successfully developing services and solutions for companies to grow their bottom line.

5. UXBERT Labs

Headquartered in Riyadh, UXBERT Labs is Saudi Arabia's leading IT consulting team. They render scientifically proven eCommerce and digital product research, training, consulting, design, and development.

6. Emvigo Technologies Ltd

Emvigo is a global technology development firm that provides industry-leading products, services, and research for many information technology disciplines. Emvigo delivers high-quality, high-value technology development to businesses by leveraging the best-in-class resources, processes, and technologies.

7. iSpectra

iSpectra provides the best IT services to companies that want to modernize their core technology and develop engaging digital experiences. iSpectra develops, maintains, and scales digital products for a variety of international organizations. It is one of the best mobile app development companies in Saudi Arabia.

8. HData Systems

HData Systems is India based Data Science company that helps businesses to increase their productivity and performance with the service of analytical approaches. The company offers app development, data science, big data analytics, AI, machine learning, automation, etc.

9. SITN

SITN was founded in 2011 by Othman H. Al Ghamdi & Sons Co., based in Saudi Arabia. They saw elegance in transparency & believed your website is the first impression to your clients, and their appreciation must never be underestimated. The team is ready to provide your app development requirements with customized solutions.

10. Dopravo

Dopravo is a reliable software development company based in Saudi Arabia with a passion for crafting the digital customer experience for both the web & mobile platforms. They have been around for nine years and helped create mobile apps that have touched millions of people's lives.

