29 March 2018

'Too Many Leaks, The 'Chowkidar' Is Weak: Rahul Gandhi To PM Modi Over CBSE Question Paper Leak

Outlook Web Bureau
'Too Many Leaks, The 'Chowkidar' Is Weak: Rahul Gandhi To PM Modi Over CBSE Question Paper Leak
'Too Many Leaks, The 'Chowkidar' Is Weak: Rahul Gandhi To PM Modi Over CBSE Question Paper Leak
Congress president Rahul Gandhi today targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi again, going into rhyme over the series of leaks, including CBSE board papers, to say that the "chowkidar" was weak.

Using Twitter as his platform to attack the government, as he has been doing with clockwork regularity lately, he also used the hashtag “BasEkAurSaal”, a reference to the government being left with one year of its term.

“How many leaks? Data leak! Aadhar leak! SSC Exam leak! Election date leak! CBSE papers leak!

“There is a leak in everything, the 'chowkidar' is weak,” Gandhi said in a tweet that was in both Hindi and English.

The CBSE yesterday announced a retest of the Class 10 mathematics and Class 12 economics papers following reports claiming that they had been leaked. Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar said a new system would be put in place from Monday to ensure no leaks take place and that the government was conducting an internal inquiry.

PTI

