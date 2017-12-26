To Promote Secularism, AAP Govt To Start ‘Songs Of Democracy’ Competition For Delhiites

For promoting equality, plurality and secularism, the Aam Admi Party government has decided to start ‘Songs of Democracy,’ a series of ward level competitions, for the people of Delhi.

It will be organised by Delhi government’s Arts and Culture department, headed by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, and it will take place at the end of January 2018, according to a report by The Indian Express.



“This will look to inculcate the values of equality and plurality that underline a democracy,” said AAP leader and adviser to Deputy CM, Atishi Marlena, as quoted by the newspaper.

According to the report, AAP leaders have said that they are focussing particularly on secularism as a counter to the BJP’s “politics of polarisation”.

“While the BJP government at the Centre has its politics, it also has its cultural politics through which it is trying to inject Hindutva and its ideas into the mainstream. This will focus on countering these ideas that are harmful to the very fabric of the society that we are living in. People have reached the state, where they are not batting an eyelid when communal hatred and resultant violence leads to someone’s death. That is tragic,” the newspaper quoted an AAP leader without naming.

Earlier on Sunday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at a Christmas function organised in the Delhi Legislative Assembly had said that religious harmony is the "soul" of the country without which it will not survive.