The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
26 December 2017 Last Updated at 2:24 pm National

To Promote Secularism, AAP Govt To Start ‘Songs Of Democracy’ Competition For Delhiites

AAP leaders have said that they are focusing particularly on secularism as a counter to the BJP’s “politics of polarisation”.
Outlook Web Bureau
To Promote Secularism, AAP Govt To Start ‘Songs Of Democracy’ Competition For Delhiites
File-Representative Image
To Promote Secularism, AAP Govt To Start ‘Songs Of Democracy’ Competition For Delhiites
outlookindia.com
2017-12-26T14:27:01+0530

For promoting equality, plurality and secularism, the Aam Admi Party government has decided to start ‘Songs of Democracy,’ a series of ward level competitions, for the people of Delhi.

It will be organised by Delhi government’s Arts and Culture department, headed by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, and it will take place at the end of January 2018, according to a report by The Indian Express.

“This will look to inculcate the values of equality and plurality that underline a democracy,” said AAP leader and adviser to Deputy CM, Atishi Marlena, as quoted by the newspaper.

Advertisement opens in new window

According to the report, AAP leaders have said that they are focussing particularly on secularism as a counter to the BJP’s “politics of polarisation”.

“While the BJP government at the Centre has its politics, it also has its cultural politics through which it is trying to inject Hindutva and its ideas into the mainstream. This will focus on countering these ideas that are harmful to the very fabric of the society that we are living in. People have reached the state, where they are not batting an eyelid when communal hatred and resultant violence leads to someone’s death. That is tragic,” the newspaper quoted an AAP leader without naming.

Earlier on Sunday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at a Christmas function organised in the Delhi Legislative Assembly had said that religious harmony is the "soul" of the country without which it will not survive.

 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Arvind Kejriwal Manish Sisodia New Delhi AAP: Aam Aadmi Party National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : French Journalist Arrested In Kashmir For Filming Pellet Victims By Violating Visa Norms, Discharged
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters