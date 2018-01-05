To Prevent Leaks, Uttarakhand Bars Journalists From Entering Government Offices

The Uttarakhand government has banned reporters from entering government offices, citing leaks of 'confidential information', The Indian Express reported on Friday.

“Entry of unauthorised persons/ reporters to the sections/ offices (of government departments) must be completely prohibited,” Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh quoted as saying.

According to reports, in a three-page order dated December 27, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh had said that the agendas of Cabinet meetings were leaked to the media in the past, and publishing these issues before the meeting was “absolutely unfortunate and objectionable”.

“Any visitor who is visiting a government office for personal work will not be allowed to meet any government official or any member of the office staff in the office premises,” says the order, adding that in case of “important matters”, the government official can meet the visitor “at the office reception”.

Added to this, the order has also listed some key pointers to be followed-- these include sending documents in “sealed envelopes”, to be opened only by the official to whom the envelopes are addressed.