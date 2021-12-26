Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 26, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

TN To Conduct Random Tests To 10 Percent Of People Arriving From 'Non-Risk' Countries: Health Minister

The minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said 12 people detected with the Omicron variant in the state have been discharged from hospitals in Chennai, Tiruchirapalli and other cities after recovery, taking the 'active' Omicron cases in Tamil Nadu to 22.

TN To Conduct Random Tests To 10 Percent Of People Arriving From 'Non-Risk' Countries: Health Minister
Tamil Nadu health Minister Ma. Subramanian meets state's first Omicron patient, who is now discharged from King Institute after testing negative, in Chennai. Tamil Nadu's first patient who tested positive for the Omicron variant is a 47-year-old man who travelled from Nigeria via Doha to Chennai. | PTI Photo

Trending

TN To Conduct Random Tests To 10 Percent Of People Arriving From 'Non-Risk' Countries: Health Minister
outlookindia.com
2021-12-26T21:59:33+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 26 Dec 2021, Updated: 26 Dec 2021 9:59 pm

The random tests done on passengers arriving from 'non-risk' countries at all four international airports in Tamil Nadu would be ramped up from two per cent to 10 per cent from tomorrow, following an increase in the number of people detected with the 'S gene' drop, a possible indicator of the Omicron variant, the state government said here on Saturday.

The minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said 12 people detected with the Omicron variant in the state have been discharged from hospitals in Chennai, Tiruchirapalli and other cities after recovery, taking the 'active' Omicron cases in Tamil Nadu to 22. Talking to reporters after inspecting the facilities at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital here, he said the government has written to the Centre, seeking a fresh set of guidelines to test international passengers arriving from both 'high risk' and 'non-risk' countries.

"The Centre is yet to respond to our letter. But as a preventive measure, from tomorrow onwards it has been decided to conduct tests on 10 percent of passengers arriving from 'non-risk' countries as against the current practice of randomly selecting two per cent of the passengers'', he said. Subramanian said the Omicron variant can spread fast in crowded places and appealed to hotels and pubs to avoid conducting New Year celebrations. In another significant development, the Minister said 39 persons who had come in contact with doctors, nurses and medical workers at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital have been detected with the 'S' gene drop variant of COVID-19.

Related Stories

Yearender 2021: The Sweetest Year Of Mamata Banerjee's Life

He said a doctor who performed a surgery on a patient on December 17 has tested  positive, following which 3,038 of his 'direct' and 'indirect' contacts were tested, of whom 54 contracted COVID-19. "Of the 54 people, 39 have been detected with the 's' gene drop variant. Their samples have been sent to the National institute of Virology, Pune for genomic sequencing analysis. All the patients are asymptomatic and are doing well", he said.

To a query on Tamil actor Vadivelu testing COVID-19 positive, he said RT-PCR tests done on both the actor and film director Siraaj at the international airport here on their return from the United Kingdom had confirmed it. "They have been admitted to the Sri Ramachandra Medical College Hospital. Both have been detected with the 'S' gene variant, following which their samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune for genomic sequencing analysis. Both are asymptomatic and are doing well", he said.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

The minister said the 16th edition of the state-wide Mega Vaccination Camp would be held on Sunday and urged the 94 lakh people eligible to receive the second dose of vaccination to make use of the opportunity and take the jab. "In Tamil Nadu, 85 percent of the people have received the first dose and 55.8 percent, the second dose," he said. 

-With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Chennai COVID 19 Omicron variant Covid 19 Pandemic COVID- 19 India RT-PCR
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

Ashes 2021-22, 3rd Test: Clueless England Lose Plot On Day 1 Of Boxing Day Match

Ashes 2021-22, 3rd Test: Clueless England Lose Plot On Day 1 Of Boxing Day Match

Fire And Water

Fire And Water

Top 10 Christmas Movies To Watch

Top 10 Christmas Movies To Watch

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Committee To Look Into Withdrawal Of Controversial AFSPA From Nagaland

Committee To Look Into Withdrawal Of Controversial AFSPA From Nagaland

Outlook Web Desk / The Nagaland government has said that a committee will be formed to look into the withdrawal of the controversial Armed Force Special (Special Powers) Act.

Vaccination For Children Aged 15-18 | What We Know In 10 Points

Vaccination For Children Aged 15-18 | What We Know In 10 Points

Outlook Web Desk / In an address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a series of announcements on the next steps of vaccination for children and booster doses for frontline workers and people above the age of 60.

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: Rahul Hits Ton As India Take Day 1 Honours

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: Rahul Hits Ton As India Take Day 1 Honours

Jayanta Oinam / India were 272/3 at the close of play with KL Rahul unbeaten on 122. India are yet to win a Test series in South Africa.

Yearender 2021: The Sweetest Year Of Mamata Banerjee's Life

Yearender 2021: The Sweetest Year Of Mamata Banerjee's Life

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / From winning Bengal Assembly Elections with a landslide majority to expanding into other states, all over India, Mamata Banerjee had 2021 as the sweetest year of her life.

Advertisement