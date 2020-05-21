TMYS Academy, a digital imprint of Tell Me Your Story OPC Pvt. Ltd, which was launched during the coronavirus lockdown, will set up a virtual knowledge bank with the participation of leading intellectuals from academia, corporate and entertainment industry.

TMYS Academy will curate a series of learning exchange with inspiring achievers across sectors on various topics related to historical, emotional, social, and professional storytelling.

“Every era, every business, every entity has their own stories. Those are important for creating a brand and for communicating a legacy. While there is no dearth of storytellers, effective storytelling is a skill that needs to be nurtured. Good storytellers connect with the audience better and hence can pace up their reach towards personal and organizational goals. With TMYS Academy in place, they can now learn from the best in business,” said author and founder Koral Dasgupta.

TMYS Academy has also initiated a YouTube Channel that broadcasts conversations on the art and science of storytelling, to analyze stories as an emotion and as a business.

TMYS Academy’s think tank includes great conversations on thought-provoking topics with Prof. Robin Dunbar (University of Oxford), Prof. Jon Cook (East Anglia University), Deepali Naair (IBM), Ajay Arora (Hero Corp), Prof. Leonard Cassuto (Fordham University), Prof. Brian Hatcher (Tufts University), Saurabh Shukla (actor), Prof. Aruni Kashyap (University of Georgia), Swami Narasimhananda (monk and editor of Prabuddha Bharat), Prof. Sayantani Dasgupta (University of North Carolina), Arunava Sinha (professor and translator), Ira Dubey (actor), Prof. Vikram Kapur (Shiv Nadar University), Joy Sengupta (actor) and more. The panelists will explore how learning can be sourced and applied creatively instead of staying confined in textbooks or rule books.