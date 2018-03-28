Times Now, Republic, News X, And India Today Responsible For Scaring Tourists Away From J&K: CM Mehbooba Mufti

Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti lashed out at TV news channels Times Now, Republic, News-X and India Today, alleging them of projecting a negative portrayal of the state and scaring tourists away.



“No doubt we are going through a difficult phase. And it is good that you have come to hold our hands. You are sitting here and if in far off place there is an encounter, they will telecast it in such a way as if whole Kashmir is burning”, the Chief Minister said while welcoming the delegates of Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) at the SKICC on Tuesday evening. The TAAI is presently holding annual convention in the conflict-hit Kashmir region after 30 long years.



The TAAI has cancelled the convention in China and instead preferred Srinagar to promote tourism in the State. The tourism in Kashmir is facing slump since 2016 when protests broke out in the Valley after the killing of 22-year-old militant Burhan Wani. In a long unrest after his killing, the valley remained shut for six months due to prolonged strikes curfews and restrictions.



The Chief Minister said the portrayal of Kashmir by the TV news channels has affected tourism in Jammu region and has already damaged tourism sector of the Valley. “If you look at the world, everywhere there are problems. But our problem is that our country has left us isolated. We are facing a tough situation… My father would always say tourism is an investment in peace. If an Army personnel is on the border or he is fighting against the militancy that is one way to deal with the situation. But another way is that you have come here to promote tourism”, Mehbooba said.



She said Jammu and Kashmir state has diversity and huge potential for different categories of tourists. “But we are in difficult situation. If an encounter takes place in some far off area the TV plays it in such a way that it frightens tourists. They get phone calls. Their family members ask them are you in the same Kashmir, which is being shown on Times Now, Republic and News X, India Today. They (the channels) create a perception of whole Jammu and Kashmir getting burned”, Mehbooba alleged. She described Jammu and Kashmir as the safest place for women. “If there is any place safe in the country for women it is Kashmir,” she said.



Early in the day, Minister for Tourism and Mehbooba’s brother, Tassaduq Hussain Mufti said there was a need to strategize tourism promotion to improve tourist footfall during this tourism season.



He said the tourism ministry has entered into a partnership with TAAI. He said he was hopeful for a better start to the year. He said several policies are being formulated which shall prove beneficial to the sector.