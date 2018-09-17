﻿
Time Magazine Sold For $190 Million

The sale is occurring nearly eight months after Meredith Corp. completed its purchase of Time Inc.

Outlook Web Bureau 17 September 2018
An issue of Time magazine is displayed on a New York newsstand.
AP Photo
Time Magazine is being sold by Meredith Corp to Marc Benioff, a co-founder of Salesforce, and his wife.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the iconic news magazine is being sold for USD 190 million to Benioff, one of four co-founders of Salesforce, a cloud computing pioneer.

The sale is occurring nearly eight months after Meredith Corp. completed its purchase of Time Inc.

Meredith, the publisher of such magazines as People and Better Homes & Gardens, had put four Time Inc publications up for sale in March.

Negotiations for the sale of the three other publications — Fortune, Money and Sports Illustrated — are continuing.

AP

