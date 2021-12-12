Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 12, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Tihar Jail: Inmate Attacked With Scissors While Getting Hair Cut, Sustained Injury

The scissor attack took place in Central Jail No. 8 of Tihar Jail on December 10 when two inmates were getting their hair cut by a barber. The victim and one of the two attackers were sent to Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital for treatment.

Tihar Jail: Inmate Attacked With Scissors While Getting Hair Cut, Sustained Injury
Tihar Jail | PTI

Trending

Tihar Jail: Inmate Attacked With Scissors While Getting Hair Cut, Sustained Injury
outlookindia.com
2021-12-12T12:30:27+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 12 Dec 2021, Updated: 12 Dec 2021 12:30 pm

Tihar Jail officials on Sunday informed that an inmate of Tihar Jail was allegedly attacked by two other prisoners using a barber's scissors while having a haircut in their ward.

According to jail authorities, the incident took place on December 10 inside Central Jail No. 8 of Tihar when two inmates, while they were getting their hair cut by a barber in their ward, suddenly attacked another prisoner using the barber's scissors.

"During the grappling, the victim and one of the attackers sustained injuries and were immediately separated by jail staff. The injuries of both the inmates were not serious," a senior jail official said.

They were sent to Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital for treatment from where they were discharged the same day and came back to jail, he said.

Hari Nagar police station received information from the hospital about the victim Yogesh, who was found admitted after allegedly being assaulted by the other inmates, police said.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

The injured did not want to file any complaint. However, an information of the incident was received from jail authorities, a senior police officer said.

A case has been registered in the matter under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and appropriate legal action will be taken as per investigation in the matter, the officer said. 

Tags

PTI New Delhi Tihar Jail Jail Inmate Scissor Attack National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

In Kashmir, Artist Turned Carpet-Maker, Shahnawaz Ahmad Sofi Is Reviving The Lost Art Of Pashmina Weaves

In Kashmir, Artist Turned Carpet-Maker, Shahnawaz Ahmad Sofi Is Reviving The Lost Art Of Pashmina Weaves

J&K: Army Major Shoots Himself With Service Rifle, Inquest On Under Section 174 Of CrPC

Covid-19: India Logs 7,774 New Coronavirus Cases, Active Cases Lowest In 560 Days

How Himachal HC Kept Pendency Under Check By Working Overtime During Covid-19 Pandemic

PM Modi's Twitter Handle Briefly Compromised, Claims India Adopted Bitcoin As Legal Tender

Punjab Moves Supreme Court Over BSF’s Extended Border Jurisdiction

Himachal Pradesh: Ahead Of Upcoming Polls, Jai Ram Thakur Govt Brings In ‘Lokayukta’ Bill

Kashmir: Omar Abdullah Says PAGD Intact, On Job

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Pollution Capital Of The World

Pollution Capital Of The World

Long Way From Home

Long Way From Home

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Australia Thrash England By Nine Wickets

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Australia Thrash England By Nine Wickets

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from India

Afghanistan: India Extends Humanitarian Assistance To Taliban Ruled Region

Afghanistan: India Extends Humanitarian Assistance To Taliban Ruled Region

Farmers At Delhi Border Head Back Home To Rousing Reception

Farmers At Delhi Border Head Back Home To Rousing Reception

Tripura Govt ‘Flaunts’ Kolkata Flyover Image; Triggers Row

Tripura Govt ‘Flaunts’ Kolkata Flyover Image; Triggers Row

S Sivadas, Deepa Balsavar Win Big Little Book Awards 2021

S Sivadas, Deepa Balsavar Win Big Little Book Awards 2021

Read More from Outlook

Smog Screen: Bihar's Staggering Pollution Levels Are Often Worse Than Delhi’s

Smog Screen: Bihar's Staggering Pollution Levels Are Often Worse Than Delhi’s

Giridhar Jha / On the latest list of the world’s most polluted cities released by IQAir, Bihar’s Muzaffarpur and Patna are in the 28th and 32nd position, while Gaya and Hajipur also figure in the top 100.

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Haima Deshpande / Tucked away in eastern Mumbai, the polluted industrial pocket of Mahul is a living hell for its poor residents whom even the government seems to have abandoned.

Beyond IPL: Dwayne Bravo And His Love Affair With Chennai

Beyond IPL: Dwayne Bravo And His Love Affair With Chennai

Jayanta Oinam / Dwayne Bravo wants to end his IPL career with Chennai Super Kings. The West Indies cricketer has interests in music and now a clothing brand.

Meet Saraswati Devi The First Hit Music Composer Of Bollywood

Meet Saraswati Devi The First Hit Music Composer Of Bollywood

Amborish Roychoudhury / Khorshed, who took on the name Saraswati Devi to escape the attention of her community which was against her working in Bollywood, shattered many barriers and became a pioneer music composer

Advertisement