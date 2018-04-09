Thunderstorm, Rain Bring Down Temperature In Delhi, Light Shower In Evening Likely

Thunderstorm, accompanied with light rain, occurred in Delhi this morning, bringing down the temperature.

However, it caused inconvenience to officer-goers as traffic was heavy on many roads in the city.

The thunderstorm was preceded by a dust storm that dimmed visibility. The wind speed was 12 knots. Safdarjung weather station recorded 2.2 mm of rainfall, said a MeT department officer.

According to MeT department forecast, the day will be overcast with light rain expected later on.

Advertisement opens in new window

The minimum temperature was 23 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is expected to hover around 33 degrees Celsius, the officer said.

Relative humidity was 66 per cent at 8.30 AM.

Due to rain, waterlogging was reported by Delhi Traffic Police on some roads.

Traffic was heavy near RTR T-Point, Munirka, and Gurugram Road-Pared Road (GGR-PDR) due to waterlogging, Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

The minimum temperature yesterday settled at 23 degrees Celsius, while the maximum touched 36.3 degrees Celsius.

PTI