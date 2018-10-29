Three Suspected Militants Arrested After Brief Shootout In Srinagar Outskirts

﻿
The injured militant has been shifted to SKIMS hospital.

Outlook Web Bureau 29 October 2018
Arms and ammunition were recovered from the arrested militants.
Representative Image (File)
2018-10-29T18:38:06+0530

Three suspected militants were arrested on Monday after a brief shootout on the outskirts of Srinagar.

Sources said the security forces established a checkpoint at Narbal area on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway, following information about the movement of militants through the area, a police officer said.

The security forces signalled a car to stop, but the militants fired at the police party, resulting in a brief exchange of the fire.

The suspected militants were arrested after a brief exchange of fire, in which one of them was injured.  Two people were arrested after being overpowered by the cops.

The injured militant has been shifted to SKIMS hospital.

Police have registered a case and investigation is on.

A cache of explosives and ammunition, hidden in apple boxes, were recovered from the spot.

or just type initial letters