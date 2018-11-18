﻿
Three Security Personnel Injured In IED Blast By Maoists In Chhattisgarh's Sukma

The incident took place between Bhejji and Elarmadgu villages when a team of security personnel was conducting a search operation, Sukma Superintendent of Police Abhishek Meena said.

Outlook Web Bureau 18 November 2018
File Photo
Three jawans of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) of police were injured, one of them seriously, in a blast carried out by Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Sunday, an official said.

The incident took place between Bhejji and Elarmadgu villages when a team of security personnel was conducting a search operation, Sukma Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Meena told PTI.

As the team was cordoning off the forest between Bhejji and Elarmadgu, around 500 km from Raipur, the rebels detonated an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), he said.

"One jawan was seriously injured in the explosion, while two others sustained minor injuries," Meena added.

Reinforcement was rushed to the spot and the injured jawans were taken to a local hospital, he said, adding that a search operation was underway to track down Naxals in the region.

Polling for the Assembly election took place in Sukma and seven other Naxal-affected districts on November 12. The second and final phase of the Chhattisgarh polls is scheduled to be held on November 20 and the results will be announced on December 11. 

(With inputs from PTI)

