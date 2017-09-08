The Website
08 September 2017 Last Updated at 7:34 pm National News Analysis

Three Prisoners Attacked Inside Bihar Court, 25 Officials Suspended

According to the reports, one of the three attacked, died on the spot
Outlook Web Bureau
One prison died while two got injured after they were attacked inside the premises of Bihar's Barh Court on Friday.

Following which, two police officials and 23 constables responsible for security at the court were suspended.

Meanwhile, the Additional Director General (ADG) of Police Headquarter SK Singhal informed that investigation on the incident has begun.

"Investigation is on to find how such an incident took place when adequate security was present in the Court premises," Singhal told ANI.

Outlook Web Bureau Bihar Prisons & Prisoners National News Analysis

