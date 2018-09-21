3 Policemen Killed By Militants After Being Kidnapped In Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian

Three policemen have been kidnapped and killed by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district early on Friday morning.

The bullet-ridden bodies of the three police personnel were recovered from a forested area around 60 km south of Srinagar in Kapran village of Shopian. Reports suggest that terror group Hizbul Mujahideen could have been involved in the kidnapping, murder of the police personnel.

The kidnappings took place on Thursday night in Kapran village.

The deceased have been identified as Firdous Ahmad Kuchey, Kuldeep Singh, Nisar Ahmad Dhobi.

"Terrorist are under pressure as they are not able to execute anything big. Protest politics and stone-pelting has come down. So they are taking out their frustration by targeting policemen in their houses," said a home ministry official.

Militants have been threatening SPOs to give up their jobs or face consequences.

The kidnappings come just three weeks after three policemen and eight relatives of police personnel, who were kidnapped by terrorists in south Kashmir, were set free, after the Jammu and Kashmir police released around a dozen family members of terrorists, including the father of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Riaz Naikoo.

Earlier In June, Army soldier Aurangzeb was abducted from a private vehicle when he was going home for Eid in Shopian. His body was recovered from a Pulwama village.

In July, the body of police constable was found in Kulgam district. Constable Saleem Shah was abducted, allegedly by unknown militants from his house.

With inputs from agencies