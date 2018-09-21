﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  3 Policemen Killed By Militants After Being Kidnapped In Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian

3 Policemen Killed By Militants After Being Kidnapped In Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian

The policemen were abducted by militants from their homes in two villages in Shopian.

Outlook Web Bureau 21 September 2018
3 Policemen Killed By Militants After Being Kidnapped In Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian
Representative Image (File)
3 Policemen Killed By Militants After Being Kidnapped In Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian
outlookindia.com
2018-09-21T10:59:50+0530

Three policemen have been kidnapped and killed by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district early on Friday morning.

The bullet-ridden bodies of the three police personnel were recovered from a forested area around 60 km south of Srinagar in Kapran village of Shopian.  Reports suggest that terror group Hizbul Mujahideen could have been involved in the kidnapping, murder of the police personnel. 

The kidnappings took place on Thursday night in Kapran village.

The deceased have been identified as Firdous Ahmad Kuchey, Kuldeep Singh, Nisar Ahmad Dhobi. 

"Terrorist are under pressure as they are not able to execute anything big. Protest politics and stone-pelting has come down. So they are taking out their frustration by targeting policemen in their houses," said a home ministry official.

Militants have been threatening SPOs to give up their jobs or face consequences.

The kidnappings come just three weeks after three policemen and eight relatives of police personnel, who were kidnapped by terrorists in south Kashmir, were set free, after the Jammu and Kashmir police released around a dozen family members of terrorists, including the father of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Riaz Naikoo.

Earlier In June, Army soldier Aurangzeb was abducted from a private vehicle when he was going home for Eid in Shopian. His body was recovered from a Pulwama village.

In July, the body of police constable was found in Kulgam district. Constable Saleem Shah was abducted, allegedly by unknown militants from his house.

With inputs from agencies

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Police & Security Forces Terrorism Murder Crime National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Hindustan Ka Chowkidar Chor Hai: Rahul Gandhi Calls PM Modi A Thief In Rajasthan
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters