Three Persons Associated With Ashram Framed Me In Rape Case: Self-Styled Godman Daati Maharaj

Self-styled godman Daati Maharaj, accused of raping a disciple in his ashrams here and Rajasthan, has accused three persons of conspiring against him, following which the trio have been summoned by the police, an official said.

He was questioned yesterday by the police for over eight hours in connection with the case.

The godman claimed that three persons, who were earlier associated with the ashram, had "framed him" in the case.

Advertisement opens in new window

The three persons have been called for questioning on Monday by the Crime Branch while the godman has been again called for questioning on Tuesday, the official said, adding that police might get a potency test conducted on the godman.

Earlier this week, Daati Maharaj's brother, a co-accused in the case, was also questioned.

The self-styled godman was questioned by the police for over seven hours on Tuesday. His younger brother was also named by the victim in her complaint to the police.

Last Saturday, a Delhi Police team, accompanied by the rape victim, had visited the self-godman's ashram in Pali, Rajasthan, to gather evidence, but they failed to find him at the ashram.

The woman had filed the complaint against Daati Maharaj, his three brothers and a woman at the Fatehpur Beri police station here in south Delhi earlier this month. The case was later transferred to the Crime Branch.

The victim alleged that she was sexually abused at Daati Maharaj's ashrams in Delhi and Rajasthan.

Advertisement opens in new window

The woman told the police that she had been a disciple of Daati Maharaj for a decade but after she was raped by him, she returned to her home in Rajasthan.

The Delhi Police had earlier issued a lookout circular against him to ensure that he does not leave the country.

PTI