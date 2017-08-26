The Website
26 August 2017 National Reportage

Three Pakistani Rangers Killed In Cross-Border Firing In Devra Village

Outlook Web Bureau
Representative Image/ PTI
2017-08-26T19:53:08+0530

A day after its jawan was injured by a sniper, the BSF today said it has killed at least three Pakistan Rangers after the other side indulged in unprovoked firing along the Indo-Pak international border (IB) in Jammu.

The force also said it is "engaged in a befitting retaliation" after the Rangers began unprovoked firing in the Pargwal area of Jammu since around 3 PM.

Earlier in the day, the force said, at least half-a-dozen mortar shells were fired from across the border and they exploded in the Dewra village of Sunderbani sector along the IB.

"The force retaliated strongly during cross-border firing and shot dead at least three Pakistan Rangers," a Border Security Force (BSF) spokesperson said.

Yesterday, a BSF jawan, constable K K Appa Rao, was hit by a sniper round in the RS Pora sector when the Pakistani side took a direct aim at him.

Rao, who was drinking water, got hit just below his right ear.

"Constable Rao was operated upon last night and is stable now," the spokesperson added.

Officials said such a hostile action between the two sides along the IB has been witnessed after a long time.

The two border guarding forces, on July 17, had held a Commandant-level flag meeting in Samba sector along the IB and "committed" themselves to maintaining peace.

In the flag meeting, the two sides had agreed to re energise instant communication between field commanders, whenever required, to resolve petty matters.

Incidents of ceasefire violation by Pakistan have increased sharply this year.

Till August 1, there were 285 such violations by the Pakistan Army, while in 2016, the number was significantly less at 228 for the entire year, according to the Army figures.

