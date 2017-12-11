Three Compact SUV Concepts In A Year; What’s Toyota Up To?

Apparently, there’s more development happening at Toyota than we can chase. On one hand, the Japanese carmaker is busy using cow dung to mass produce hydrogen in the USA, and on the other, it has collaborated with Suzuki to develop all-electric vehicles in India. And now, the carmaker has come up with not just one or two, but three different concept vehicles in a year, with all three being compact utility vehicles!



The three concepts - the FT-AC, FT-4X, and the Tj Cruiser - Toyota showcased this year are just design concepts to assess media and public response. Given the worldwide fanfare of compact SUVs and Toyota’s existing global presence in this segment, it’s an easy guess that at least one of these will see the light of the day in future. Here’s a complete low-down on what these concepts look like.



Toyota FT-AC concept

Toyota showcased the FT-AC concept at the LA Auto Show in November 2017. Of the three concepts, this is the one with the traditional, rugged SUV charm. The FT-AC is imagined as a vehicle for those with an appetite for adventure, and therefore, the features list includes infrared cameras on the side mirrors that can record trail runs, all-weather tyres, detachable fog lights, etc. More than its features, it’s the design that has us hooked. The high-heeled FT-AC that looks like a butch SUV, rides on the TNGA platform and is visioned as an all-wheel-drive vehicle. Reportedly, the exterior design of the FT-AC might form the basis of next-gen Toyota SUVs.



Toyota Tj Cruiser concept

Toyota revealed the Tj Cruiser concept in October 2017 at the Tokyo Motor Show. While you can’t really call the Tj Cruiser concept an SUV, Toyota mentions that if the production version comes along, it will have a 4-wheel drive setup. Utility takes the centrestage with this concept as it gets sliding side doors and seats that can be folded flat to accommodate objects up to 3m in length. The Tj Cruiser is also based on the TNGA platform. Specs are as follows:

Toyota FT-4X concept



The FT-4X is the first of the compact SUV concepts that Toyota showcased this year. It was previewed at the New York International Auto Show in April and the production version is imagined as a vehicle that will be capable off the road as well. Boxy exterior, upright face, and flared wheel arches back the FT-4X’s off-road credibility. Toyota officially mentions that it’ll get a small displacement four-pot motor with a 4WD system with selectable low range. The FT-4X’s party trick is the rear hatch that can open both upwards and sideways. Like the other two concepts, this one also rides on the TNGA platform and here are its specs:

Now back to where we started. What’s Toyota up to, having revealed three compact UV concepts? Reportedly, Toyota won’t shy away from even having two compact SUVs side-by-side in one market if it sees potential, but the production models are still, at least, a couple of years away. What’s in it for us then?

Two years down the line, the Indian market will be different from what it is now. Toyota might have more TNGA-based cars in India by then and more carmakers will enter the compact SUV space which is currently ruled by the Hyundai Creta on the lower end and the Jeep Compass on the upper. India is expected to be the third largest car market by 2020 but the compact SUV segment, which has a lot of potential, still has very few players. Toyota has unmatched reputation in the UV space in India with the Fortuner and the Innova Crysta doing exceptionally well. The stage seems to be ideal for the company to have a go and if Toyota’s reading it, get the FT-AC here, please.

Source: zigwheels.com