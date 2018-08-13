Umar Khalid Says Those Who Spread Hatred Responsible For Attack On Him

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Umar Khalid on Monday said those who spread hatred are responsible for the attack against him.

Khalid said he was shot at by an unidentified man outside the Constitution Club near Parliament Street in Delhi. He escaped unhurt.

Speaking to Outlook, Khalid said he holds responsible certain spokespersons of the ruling party and certain television anchors for attack on him.

“If at all I want to hold anyone responsible, it is those who spread hatred and lead a campaign to demonise me. I hold responsible certain spokespersons of the ruling party and certain television anchors,” he said.

“The person came from behind, pushed me down and shot at me,” he said.

“These could be the same people who were after (M.M) Kalburgi, (Govind) Pansare and Gauri Lankesh who have tried to target me,” he said.

He also accused the Delhi police of not providing him security despite threats against him.

“I had complained to the police after the threats against me and Jignesh Mevani. I had sought police protection. But they didn’t provide,” he said.

Quoting eyewitnesses and the police, news agency PTI reported that the attacker dropped the weapon and fled the spot.

Khalid was at the Constitution Club to attend a conference, 'Khauff Se Azaadi' (Freedom from Fear), organised by ‘United Against Hate’. The orgnaisation had invited lawyer Prashant Bhushan, Delhi University professor Apoorvanand the late Rohith Vemula's mother Radhika Vemula and journalist Amit Sen Gupta as speakers.

When contacted by Outlook, Amit Sen Gupta and Vemula’s brother Raja Vemula said both could not attend the event due to personal reasons.

Khalid said he was not a speaker at the event. “I was not a speaker. I had shared it on social media. They knew I would be there. I was clearly targeted,” he said.

“This is an attempt to silence our voices. But, I will continue speaking. Even if I were killed, I am sure there would be others to take it forward,” he said.