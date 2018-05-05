The Website
05 May 2018 National

Those Who Are Standing For Jinnah Are The Same People Who Stood For Afzal Guru: BJP Spokesperson

Outlook Web Bureau
2018-05-05T18:32:09+0530

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sudanshu Trivedi on Saturday said that those who are standing for Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah are the same people who stood for terrorists like Afzal Guru.

Talking to ANI, Trivedi castigated sympathizers of Jinnah, who was responsible for country's partition.

"People who are standing with Jinnah today, are the same people who stood with terrorist like Afzal Guru. It is unfortunate that certain people are standing by the side of a person who was responsible for the division of this country," Trivedi said.

Jinnah has again hit headlines as some groups have protested against the portrait of Pakistan's founder at the office of Aligarh Muslim University student union's office.

The matter became a controversy after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Aligarh MP Satish Gautam questioned the portrait's presence in the AMU student union office.

On Thursday, 28 students and 13 cops were injured in a clash which broke out between AMU students and the police. (ANI)

