13 April 2018

'Those Who Are Here To Push Around People Must Go Home,' Says Priyanka At Midnight March

Priyanka Vadra was shoved by some in a chaotic crowd last night
Outlook Web Bureau
'Those Who Are Here To Push Around People Must Go Home,' Says Priyanka At Midnight March
'Those Who Are Here To Push Around People Must Go Home,' Says Priyanka At Midnight March
As Congress chief Rahul Gandhi led a midnight march here tonight to protest the Kathua and Unnao minor rape cases, his sister Priyanka Vadra got shoved by some in a chaotic crowd, prompting her to ask people to think about the cause for which they had assembled there.

"Those who are here to push around people must go home. Now please maintain calm and walk silently," an angry Priyanka told the crowd.

"Think about the cause for which you have come here," she said.

Her husband Robert Vadra, who was also present in the protest march to the India Gate, said the country needs a change where women could feel safe.

A huge crowd gathered for the march, led by Gandhi, against the alleged rapes of minor girls in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, and Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir), where slogans were raised against the Modi government.

PTI

Outlook Web Bureau

