Advertisement
Sunday, Sep 26, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Agriculture

This Fertiliser Calculator May Help Reduce Environmental Impact

Calculators’ are made using a supplier's calculation programme, which results in calculating only for a particular brand of fertiliser

This Fertiliser Calculator May Help Reduce Environmental Impact
| Biota Nutri Website

Trending

This Fertiliser Calculator May Help Reduce Environmental Impact
outlookindia.com
2021-09-26T18:38:19+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 26 Sep 2021, Updated: 26 Sep 2021 6:38 pm

If you want to grow organically, seek to switch, or mix fertilisers or intend to fertilise your plants in a more targeted way, you may need the help of a “calculator”.

Growers often use a standard calculator method to determine the amount of fertilisers they apply to their crops and plants. A lot of natural gas is used in making fertiliser (mainly nitrate), with emission of Carbon Dioxide and Nitrogen Oxide, among other products. If you can replace that with fertilisers based on plants and non-fossil raw materials, you could avoid a lot of environmental pollution.

“Calculators” are made using a supplier's calculation programme, which results in calculating only for a particular brand of fertiliser. A Dutch company, Biota Nutri, is said to have developed a “calculator method” that will make the process of switching to organic fertilisers easier. The company develops and produces liquid organic fertilisers for growers worldwide.

The company is now eyeing the Innovation Award to be presented on Tuesday, September 28, during the GreenTech fair at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre. The GreenTech fair is considered one of the leading horticultural fairs in the world.

Said Peter Klein, founder and CTO of Biota Nutri recently, "I am proud that the Calculator has been developed by our own scientists and technical crop advisors. With agronomers and growers. We are ready to contribute to a better environment without the hassle of fertilization schedules."

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

The Biota calculator creates independent results that are non-brand specific and can be used for all plants, herbs, vegetables, and flowers grown with irrigation systems, vertical farming, and hydroponic systems, the company claims.

“The Biota Nutri Calculator is an easy-to-use tool that helps you create the best organic fertiliser recipe or combine organic and inorganic fertilisers. In just four easy steps you get a personalised recipe that meets the nutritional needs of your crops,” its website quotes Jaap Both, Technical Advisor.

The calculation method itself is not unique. Every cultivation advisor has one, but only the calculator tool from Biota Nutri is applicable to all brands of fertilisers. The uniqueness is that you can calculate a fertiliser recipe with mineral and organic fertilisers. By means of a simple slide, you can mix the desired percentage of organic fertilisers. This makes it easier for growers to contribute to a better environment and to healthy food production.

The Biota Calculator makes it possible to create recipes from an extensive list of fertilisers from different brands. Growers can enter their custom cultivation advice or select standard advice and decide for themselves which fertilisers they want to include in their recipe.

The Calculator is currently available in English, Dutch, with Spanish on the anvil. It is available to Biota Nutri users, otherwise there is a subscription from 21 Euros per month.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Fertiliser Calculator Outlook Krishi Livelihoods Biota Nutri Calculator Agriculture
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Agriculture

Your Plants May Benefit From Compounds Produced By Ants!

Your Plants May Benefit From Compounds Produced By Ants!

UN Food Systems Summit: Leaders Commit To Tackling Global Hunger

Aquaculture Is Key To Meet Increasing Food Demand: FAO

Small Farmers Need Decent Wages: IFAD To World Leaders

Seaweed Cultivation Market May Top Valuation Of USD 41 Bn By 2031: Study

Coming Soon…Grow That Vaccine Yourself!

How Your Plants Recognise And Respond To Microbe Invasion

‘Fruit And Vegetables: Opportunities And Challenges For Small-Scale Sustainable Farming’

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IPL 2021: Bowlers Script Delhi Capitals' Win Vs Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2021: Bowlers Script Delhi Capitals' Win Vs Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2021: Hot And Cold Punjab Kings Score Dramatic Win Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2021: Hot And Cold Punjab Kings Score Dramatic Win Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Women's Rights Activist Kamla Bhasin Dies At 75

Women's Rights Activist Kamla Bhasin Dies At 75

More from Agriculture

Call For Integrated Aroma Dairy Entrepreneurship For J&K Farmers

Call For Integrated Aroma Dairy Entrepreneurship For J&K Farmers

‘Greenhouse Farming Should Be Well-Planned Business’

‘Greenhouse Farming Should Be Well-Planned Business’

Helping Uttarakhand Farmers Scale New Heights

Helping Uttarakhand Farmers Scale New Heights

New Techniques To Turn Poultry Feather & Animal Hair To Fertiliser

New Techniques To Turn Poultry Feather & Animal Hair To Fertiliser

Read More from Outlook

Channi Cabinet: 15 Cabinet Ministers Took Oath, 7 New Faces Inducted

Channi Cabinet: 15 Cabinet Ministers Took Oath, 7 New Faces Inducted

Harish Manav / Brahm Mohindra, Manpreet Singh Badal, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Aruna Chaudhary, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria and Rana Gurjit Singh sworn-in as cabinet ministers.

UP Cabinet Expansion: Half A Dozen MLAs Likely To Take Oath, Backward And SC Fraternity May Get Preference

UP Cabinet Expansion: Half A Dozen MLAs Likely To Take Oath, Backward And SC Fraternity May Get Preference

Bharat Singh / The number of votes of backward and SC/ST fraternities in the state is very high and that is the primary reason why BJP is giving preference to them anddesignating them on ministerial posts.

IPL 2021, CSK Vs KKR: Kolkata Hot In Pursuit Of Playoff Spot In Abu Dhabi

IPL 2021, CSK Vs KKR: Kolkata Hot In Pursuit Of Playoff Spot In Abu Dhabi

PTI / Follow live cricket scores and updates of Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders. Both teams are unbeaten in the UAE leg of IPL 2021.

Cyclone Gulaab Likely To Make Landfall By Midnight, Red Alert In 7 Odisha Districts

Cyclone Gulaab Likely To Make Landfall By Midnight, Red Alert In 7 Odisha Districts

Sandeep Sahu / Cyclone ‘Gulaab’ is likely to move westwards and cross the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coast around. Wind speeds could reach 75-85 km/hr, gusting up to 95 km/hr, during landfall.

Advertisement