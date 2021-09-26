This Fertiliser Calculator May Help Reduce Environmental Impact

If you want to grow organically, seek to switch, or mix fertilisers or intend to fertilise your plants in a more targeted way, you may need the help of a “calculator”.

Growers often use a standard calculator method to determine the amount of fertilisers they apply to their crops and plants. A lot of natural gas is used in making fertiliser (mainly nitrate), with emission of Carbon Dioxide and Nitrogen Oxide, among other products. If you can replace that with fertilisers based on plants and non-fossil raw materials, you could avoid a lot of environmental pollution.

“Calculators” are made using a supplier's calculation programme, which results in calculating only for a particular brand of fertiliser. A Dutch company, Biota Nutri, is said to have developed a “calculator method” that will make the process of switching to organic fertilisers easier. The company develops and produces liquid organic fertilisers for growers worldwide.

The company is now eyeing the Innovation Award to be presented on , during the GreenTech fair at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre. The GreenTech fair is considered one of the leading horticultural fairs in the world.

Said Peter Klein, founder and CTO of Biota Nutri recently, "I am proud that the Calculator has been developed by our own scientists and technical crop advisors. With agronomers and growers. We are ready to contribute to a better environment without the hassle of fertilization schedules."

The Biota calculator creates independent results that are non-brand specific and can be used for all plants, herbs, vegetables, and flowers grown with irrigation systems, vertical farming, and hydroponic systems, the company claims.

“The Biota Nutri Calculator is an easy-to-use tool that helps you create the best organic fertiliser recipe or combine organic and inorganic fertilisers. In just four easy steps you get a personalised recipe that meets the nutritional needs of your crops,” its website quotes Jaap Both, Technical Advisor.

The calculation method itself is not unique. Every cultivation advisor has one, but only the calculator tool from Biota Nutri is applicable to all brands of fertilisers. The uniqueness is that you can calculate a fertiliser recipe with mineral and organic fertilisers. By means of a simple slide, you can mix the desired percentage of organic fertilisers. This makes it easier for growers to contribute to a better environment and to healthy food production.

The Biota Calculator makes it possible to create recipes from an extensive list of fertilisers from different brands. Growers can enter their custom cultivation advice or select standard advice and decide for themselves which fertilisers they want to include in their recipe.

The Calculator is currently available in English, Dutch, with Spanish on the anvil. It is available to Biota Nutri users, otherwise there is a subscription from 21 Euros per month.