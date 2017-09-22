The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
22 September 2017 Last Updated at 12:57 pm National News Analysis

“They Will Kill My Parents If I Don’t Commit Suicide, Please Help Me’ Blue Whale Possessed Student Writes In Exam

Outlook Web Bureau
“They Will Kill My Parents If I Don’t Commit Suicide, Please Help Me’ Blue Whale Possessed Student Writes In Exam
Representative Image
“They Will Kill My Parents If I Don’t Commit Suicide, Please Help Me’ Blue Whale Possessed Student Writes In Exam
outlookindia.com
2017-09-22T13:05:22+0530

‘I am trapped in the game’ a class 10 student of Utkarsh School in Khilchipur, Bhopal, trapped in Blue Whale Challenge revealed his distress in his answer-sheet.

The Times Of India reported that the child in his Sanskrit answer sheet wrote that he had reached the last level of the game, and the admin has now given him threats that his if he doesn't commit suicide then both his parents will ‘die’.

Advertisement opens in new window

“I am trapped in the game which I have been playing for the last two months. I am now in the final stage and they are telling me to commit suicide otherwise they will kill my parents. Please help me,” the boy wrote in his answer sheet.

Soon after the teachers read the answer sheets they took the child to the principal and informed his parents.

“The boy is still in a state of shock but was counselled along with his parents with the help of trained counsellors from the women and child welfare department,” Divisional Magistrate, Revenue, Praveen Prajapati of Khilchipur told news agency IANS.

Blue Whale has already claimed over a dozen lives in India and many more across the world. The game, reportedly created by a former convict in Russia, is said to provoke players to indulge in daring, self-destructive tasks, which must be filmed and shared as “proof”, for 50 days before finally taking the “winning” step of killing themselves. Players also carve a whale-like figure on their arms.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Bhopal Internet Suicides Students Schools National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : RSS Is Trying To Impose Unitary Structure Of 'Hindu, Hindi, Hindusthan': Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters