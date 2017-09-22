“They Will Kill My Parents If I Don’t Commit Suicide, Please Help Me’ Blue Whale Possessed Student Writes In Exam

‘I am trapped in the game’ a class 10 student of Utkarsh School in Khilchipur, Bhopal, trapped in Blue Whale Challenge revealed his distress in his answer-sheet.

The Times Of India reported that the child in his Sanskrit answer sheet wrote that he had reached the last level of the game, and the admin has now given him threats that his if he doesn't commit suicide then both his parents will ‘die’.

“I am trapped in the game which I have been playing for the last two months. I am now in the final stage and they are telling me to commit suicide otherwise they will kill my parents. Please help me,” the boy wrote in his answer sheet.

Soon after the teachers read the answer sheets they took the child to the principal and informed his parents.

“The boy is still in a state of shock but was counselled along with his parents with the help of trained counsellors from the women and child welfare department,” Divisional Magistrate, Revenue, Praveen Prajapati of Khilchipur told news agency IANS.

Blue Whale has already claimed over a dozen lives in India and many more across the world. The game, reportedly created by a former convict in Russia, is said to provoke players to indulge in daring, self-destructive tasks, which must be filmed and shared as “proof”, for 50 days before finally taking the “winning” step of killing themselves. Players also carve a whale-like figure on their arms.