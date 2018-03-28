The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
28 March 2018 Last Updated at 3:16 pm National

They Make Their Livelihoods Spinning Lies About Me: Rahul Gandhi

Outlook Web Bureau
They Make Their Livelihoods Spinning Lies About Me: Rahul Gandhi
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

Congress president Rahul Gandhi today hit out at media saying they made their livelihood spinning lies about him.

Gandhi cited a recent sting operation by the portal 'Cobrapost', allegedly revealing that 17 media firms were ready to push communal reports for cash without even raising a bill for it.

"I can never hate those who try to stir up hate against me, with fake stories and their cunning twisting of facts. For them it's just business; hate sold for a price, as the Cobrapost expose shows," Gandhi said on Twitter.

Advertisement opens in new window

"I'm blessed and honoured that they make their livelihoods spinning lies about me," he added sarcastically.

His party said on its Twitter handle that the "mainstream media's silence on the Cobrapost 'sting' is a telling tale on its own credibility".  

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Rahul Gandhi New Delhi Congress Media National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Two Men Paraded Naked For Raping 17-Year-Old Girl In Arunachal
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters