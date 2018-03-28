They Make Their Livelihoods Spinning Lies About Me: Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi today hit out at media saying they made their livelihood spinning lies about him.

Gandhi cited a recent sting operation by the portal 'Cobrapost', allegedly revealing that 17 media firms were ready to push communal reports for cash without even raising a bill for it.

"I can never hate those who try to stir up hate against me, with fake stories and their cunning twisting of facts. For them it's just business; hate sold for a price, as the Cobrapost expose shows," Gandhi said on Twitter.

Advertisement opens in new window

"I'm blessed and honoured that they make their livelihoods spinning lies about me," he added sarcastically.

His party said on its Twitter handle that the "mainstream media's silence on the Cobrapost 'sting' is a telling tale on its own credibility".