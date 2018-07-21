'They Cannot Build A Pandal, How Can They Build The Country?': Mamata Hits Out At BJP

Claiming that the TMC would win all the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal in the next general elections, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a rally said the party would oust the BJP to save the country.

Taking a dig at the saffron party for the collapse of a makeshift tent at PM Narendra Modi's rally at Midnapore, she said, "They cannot build a pandal. How can they build the country?".

She said the BJP's strength would drastically reduce in the next LS polls.

"We will win all the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state. It is our pledge. We will oust the BJP to save the country. We will organise a big rally here in January and invite all the (opposition) leaders," she said at the TMC's annual Martyrs' Day rally here.

The party presently has 34 Lok Sabha seats from West Bengal.

Banerjee, who mooted the idea of a federal front to defeat the BJP, said, "We don't bother about the chair. We only bother about the people and the country."

The CM said the number of BJP's Lok Sabha seats would significantly come down in states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Bihar, Odisha, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.

"During the no-confidence vote in the Lok Sabha yesterday, they (NDA) got 325 votes, but in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, their strength will come down to barely 100 seats," she said.

The West bengal chief Minister also launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi government over rampant mob lynching incidents and said that the ruling dispensation is creating "Talibanis among people".

Addressing her party's annual mega rally on the occasion of the Shahid Diwas, Banerjee said, "The way lynching is taking place across India, they are creating Talibanis among people and pushing people into a pit of extremism."

She further alleged that a couple of members from the BJP and RSS are "playing dirty games" in the name of religion.

The Chief Minister further accused the BJP of delaying Panchayat polls in the state by its tactics and said, "No one questioned when seats went uncontested in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Sikkim. But we (TMC) are being questioned even though we won 90 per cent of the seats."

She also unveiled the strategy for next Lok Sabha elections and said that the Trinamool Congress will fight 2019 without forming an alliance with any other political party.

"We will fight 2019 alone in Bengal. We will help them in Delhi but in Bengal, the CPM, the BJP, Congress fight against us. Next year, on July 21, we will celebrate our victory across the country," ANI quoted the Chief Minister as saying.

