'They Are Hurt': Sachin Urges Fans To Give Banned Australian Players 'Some Space'

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday asked fans to give Australia's Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft, who are facing a ban for their involvement in the ball-tampering incident, some space.

"They are regretting and hurting and will have to live with the consequences of their act. Spare a thought for their families as they have much to endure along with the players. Time for all of us to take a step back and give them some space," Tendulkar wrote on Twitter.

Smith and Warner were banned for a year by the Cricket Australia for their leadership role in the ball-tampering act during the third Test match in Cape Town, while Cameron Bancroft was handed a nine-month ban.

Earlier, Tendulkar expressed that the ball-tampering act was unfortunate and said the one-year ban for the erring cricketers was a right decision.

"Cricket has been known as a gentleman's game. It's a game that I believe should be played in the purest form. Whatever has happened is unfortunate but the right decision has been taken to uphold the integrity of the game. Winning is important but the way you win is more important," the 44-year-old said.

Earlier, the Cricket Australia found all the three players guilty of breaching article 2.3.5 of Cricket Australia's Code of Conduct and were sent back home from South Africa on Thursday. (ANI)