There's Nothing Wrong In Offering Condolence To Local Militants: PDP Spokesperson Rafi Ahmad Mir

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) spokesperson Rafi Ahmad Mir on Saturday said there was nothing wrong in offering condolences to the local militants.

Speaking to ANI, the PDP leader said, "Every death, be it a militant or a policeman, we condemn it. Militants are our brothers; we would visit their homes on death as it is a religious obligation. Following the PDP policy, I would visit the family of a slain militant for condolences. Whether it is a CRPF man or our local militant, there is no bar on offering condolences. However, it depends on the security situation; sometime we can go and sometimes not."

Advertisement opens in new window

Mir added the PDP had to shelve its own party agenda due to alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"On Article 370, they had a different perspective, while our perspective was different. On running the government in the state and of both the regions, they had a different perspective and we also had altogether different. But we had to join, since we had to form the government. We won around 28 seats. In Jammu, the BJP got the highest share of probably 26 seats. We needed the assistance of the Delhi Government here, therefore, we took a decision, a very harsh decision. There was resentment in our voters also and there is no doubt about it," the PDP leader further stated.

(ANI)