The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
12 March 2018 Last Updated at 3:58 pm Business Review

There’s A New Honda In Town And It’s A Plane!

Honda ups the premium factor by officially offering the HA-420 HondaJet in India
There’s A New Honda In Town And It’s A Plane!
There’s A New Honda In Town And It’s A Plane!
outlookindia.com
2018-03-12T15:59:31+0530

In the market for a Honda but have more than just Rs 43.21 lakh to spend on the Accord Hybrid? Well, if you have way more, Rs 31.61 crore to be precise, you could buy the (relatively) new HA-420 HondaJet light business jet for a cool Rs 31.94 crore (est. US price, September 2017)!

Honda HA-420 HondaJet India

Advertisement opens in new window

You can now officially buy the HondaJet in India as the Honda Aircraft Company has appointed Arrow Aircraft Sales and Charters Pvt. Ltd. in New Delhi as its official dealer here. The announcement was made at the ongoing Wings India aircraft exhibition at the Begumpet airport in Hyderabad, Telangana.

Honda HA-420 HondaJet India

The HondaJet, in its production form, was first unveiled to the world in 2015 after nearly a 30-year development cycle. While the development program was plagued with delays, the final product made up for the lost time.

Honda HA-420 HondaJet India

Advertisement opens in new window

The HondaJet is unique in its segment for being the first all-composite business jet with an aluminium wing, engines mounted above the wings on pylons and a constant profile main fuselage.

Honda HA-420 HondaJet India

The composite construction and aluminium wings make the HondaJet very light, which improves performance and efficiency. The unique placement of the engines lets the HondaJet seat four people in absolute comfort without sacrificing on interior space, while also improving efficiency, lowering cabin noise and allowing for 1869 litres of luggage space. The constant profile will allow Honda to make a larger variant of the HondaJet, if there is demand for it, without extensive modifications - which in turn should make it relatively affordable.

Honda HA-420 HondaJet India

Advertisement opens in new window

The full-glass cockpit with advanced avionics means that the HA-420 can be flown by a single pilot.

Despite its compact dimensions (Length x Wingspan x Height of 12.99 x 12.1x4.5m), the HondaJet can seat four people on 6-way adjustable all-leather seats with their luggage. It also gets a completely covered lavatory and interior features which can be controlled via a mobile app.

Honda HA-420 HondaJet India

The ‘fussy’ exterior design gives it a class-leading mileage of 2.01kmpl at a cruising altitude of 43,000 feet at a speed of 682kmph. The HondaJet is powered by two GE Honda HF120 turbofan jet engines with a 2.9 bypass ratio with each developing 2050 lbf (pound-force) of thrust. It can achieve maximum speeds of up to 782kmph while cruising at a heady 43,000 feet up in the sky.

Source: zigwheels.com

READ MORE IN:
Automobiles Aeroplanes/Flights HA-420 HondaJet Honda Aircraft Company Business

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Mahindra To Launch Rebadged Rexton In India In 2018; Will Rival The Fortuner, Endeavour
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters