Jammu and Kashmir To Have Some Restrictions On Independence Day, Say Officials

There will be some restrictions in Kashmir Valley on the Independence Day even as general assessment is that the situation has been calm, Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal said on Wednesday.

"There have been no major report of any untoward incident. All civil supplies continue to be normal. Any detention or arrest is based on local assessment," he said.

Kansal said sometimes reasonable restrictions are necessary.

"There will be some restrictions for tomorrow. General view is that the situation has been calm. Relaxations will be based on local assessment," he added.