Jammu and Kashmir To Have Some Restrictions On Independence Day, Say Officials

Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal said there have been no major report of any untoward incident and added that all civil supplies continue to be normal.

PTI 14 August 2019
Jammu and Kashmir To Have Some Restrictions On Independence Day, Say Officials
Jammu and Kashmir To Have Some Restrictions On Independence Day, Say Officials
outlookindia.com
2019-08-14T18:56:34+0530

There will be some restrictions in Kashmir Valley on the Independence Day even as general assessment is that the situation has been calm, Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal said on Wednesday.

"There have been no major report of any untoward incident. All civil supplies continue to be normal. Any detention or arrest is based on local assessment," he said.

 Kansal said sometimes reasonable restrictions are necessary.

"There will be some restrictions for tomorrow. General view is that the situation has been calm. Relaxations will be based on local assessment," he added. 

READ MORE IN:
PTI Srinagar Jammu and kashmir Independence Day National
