There Should Be An Alliance With BSP In Future And It Will Definitely Happen, Says SP Leader

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Ram Govind Chaudhary on Thursday hoped for an alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in future after an experiment in this regard registered victory in the just-concluded UP bypolls.

Chaudhary said, "I would like to congratulate Mayawati ji and give my greetings to her.



According to my view, there should be an alliance in future and it will definitely happen."

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) received an unexpected blow in the by-elections after it lost both Gorakhpur and Phulpur seats, which were previously held by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya respectively.



Both the seats, especially Gorakhpur, were hence seen as a matter of prestige for the party ruling in both state and Centre.



In the last Assembly elections, the BJP had dethroned the Samajwadi Party from the state government, but the recent bypolls saw a turn in the electoral mood. (ANI)