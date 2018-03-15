The Website
15 March 2018 National

There Is A Shortage Of 1,496 IAS Officers In The Country, Says Union Minister Jitendra Singh

He said the occurrence of vacancies and filling them up are an ongoing practice.
Outlook Web Bureau
2018-03-15T16:27:10+0530

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Union minister Jitendra Singh has said that there is a shortage of 1,496 IAS officers in the country.

The total authorised strength of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers is 6,500 and the total number of officers in position on January 1, 2017 is 5,004, he wrote.

"There is a shortage of 1,496 IAS officers," the Minister of State for Personnel said.

He said the occurrence of vacancies and filling them up are an ongoing practice.

Singh said the government has increased annual intake of IAS officers to 180 from civil services examination 2012 and the same the continued in the 2018 exam.

PTI

