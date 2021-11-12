Advertisement
Friday, Nov 12, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

The Unconventional CEO - Jay Sitlani

Meet the bossman behind India's most innovative, creative brand solutions company - Crash Boom Bang Digital

The Unconventional CEO - Jay Sitlani
Jay Sitlani, CEO, Crash Boom Bang Digital

Trending

The Unconventional CEO - Jay Sitlani
outlookindia.com
2021-11-12T14:09:39+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 12 Nov 2021, Updated: 12 Nov 2021 2:09 pm

 At first glance, you'll immediately notice Jay Sitlani's tattoos, piercings and love for hip hop & rap. Unapologetic and unafraid to be himself, Jay is the kind of guy you know is fun to be around.

But there's more to Jay than what meets the eye. He is the co-founder and CEO of Crash Boom Bang Digital, a pioneer in the digital marketing & content space, Jay's brainchild has worked with more than 350 brands, including giants like Amazon, Airtel, Garnier, HDFC Bank, Tata and Aditya Birla Group, to name a few.

All of this in just over five years.

"The company has been focusing on various verticals like design, brand strategy, creative direction and influencer marketing, "says Jay. "We believe in the 'customer first approach,' and bringing forward the most innovative and creative solutions in the market—without ever compromising on quality," he adds.

And Crash Boom Bang Digital sure does it well. With video production as their core strength, the creative agency delivers brilliant work repeatedly.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

Jay's built quite the reputation in the digital market space over the years — he's now known as the go-to man for both creative brand solutions and brand growth.

And not only has Crash Boom Bang Digital worked with some of the biggest names in the industry, but their emphasis is on building relationships and long-term partnerships. They already have a reach of over 20,000 influencers, with projects executed pan India and 300+ digital campaigns under their belt.

So, what does the future look like, especially for digital marketing?

According to Jay, "The next 10 years will be interesting, to say the least, in the brand marketing space— especially with the introduction of the Metaverse & Blockchain technologies."

And that's where Crash Boom Bang Digital's direction ultimately lies.

"We're aiming to think ahead and focus on the next decade of innovative marketing that goes beyond the digital space of the internet," says Jay. "Plus, with 5G coming into play, I believe that the consumption of high-quality content and consequently the demand for companies that provide high-end creative solutions will be imperative," he adds.

With the monumental growth of Crash Boom Bang Digital in such a short time, it's safe to say that Jay is onto something— when it comes to what's next for digital marketing, the future is here.

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Kaztro Gaming: A Young Keralite Turing Online Gaming Into Viable Career Option

Kaztro Gaming: A Young Keralite Turing Online Gaming Into Viable Career Option

Suvendu Raj Ghosh And Ilead's Next 'Before You Die' To Release On 4th February, 22

Well, Renowned Entrepreneur And Prolific Architect Vrushabh Patil Shifts To Dubai Seeking Bigger Opportunities

Trade With The 'Bank': Milliondots Adopts 'Smart Money Concepts', Creating The Best Traders In India!

Sneak Peek Into The Life Of Mr. Firoz Sama: A Wildlife Lover And Animal Rescuer

Celebrated DJ R Nation Is Winning The Hearts Of Audiences With His First Original, 'Happy'

How Jessica Lynne White Is Empowering Women With Her New Role As A Digital Marketing Expert

Nikunj Agarwal: A Teenage Boy Next Door Is Being Recognized Globally For His Ventures

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Mathew Wade Cameo Sinks Pakistan, Puts Australia In T20 World Cup Final

Mathew Wade Cameo Sinks Pakistan, Puts Australia In T20 World Cup Final

WTA Finals 2021: Women's Tennis Season-ending Finale In Pics

WTA Finals 2021: Women's Tennis Season-ending Finale In Pics

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Say No To Multiple Abortions Or Miscarriages! It Can Trigger ASD

Say No To Multiple Abortions Or Miscarriages! It Can Trigger ASD

Loop Beats Records New Rajasthani Song

Loop Beats Records New Rajasthani Song "Baalma" To Release In November

Khizer Ali Talks About Future Of SEO, What Marketing Pros Need To Understand

Khizer Ali Talks About Future Of SEO, What Marketing Pros Need To Understand

Virat Patil's Four Habits Of Success

Virat Patil's Four Habits Of Success

Read More from Outlook

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Jyotika Sood / An MBA degree is no longer a ticket to a cushy corporate job. For many, the degree is just the beginning of unconventional careers.

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

Outlook-ICARE's Annual Rankings 2022: IIM Ahmedabad tops the list of India's top public MBA institutions, followed by IIM Bangalore and IIM Calcuttra. Check here the full list.

IND Vs NZ: Rahane To Lead In 1st Test, Kohli To Join In 2nd

IND Vs NZ: Rahane To Lead In 1st Test, Kohli To Join In 2nd

Outlook Web Bureau / The India vs New Zealand Test series begins with the first game in Kanpur (November 25) while the second match is to be played in Mumbai from December 3.

NSA Ajit Doval Harps On Need For A Larger Role Of Police In Protecting India's Borders

NSA Ajit Doval Harps On Need For A Larger Role Of Police In Protecting India's Borders

Outlook Web Desk / Ajit Doval was speaking at the passing out parade of the 73rd batch of IPS probationers at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy.

Advertisement