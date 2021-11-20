The Seven Best Mattress in India - The Ultimate Guide

Best Mattress in India - A Definitive Guide

Buying a mattress can be a confusing affair. There are so many factors to consider. Well, you have come to the right place. We compiled a definitive guide on buying the best mattress in India. If you consider sleep as an essential part of your life, then the 15-20 mins of your time reading this detailed guide would be a worthwhile investment. We tried to cover almost all aspects of buying a mattress (What type? Which type of material? Which brand? Size? Price? Online or Offline? Quality? Durability?) and have analysed the best mattress brands you might want to consider, especially in the context of India.

Which is the best mattress in India?

People have different sleeping habits and body types. The mattress that is best suited to you will depend on your requirements. In our view, a good mattress for sleeping should use high-quality raw materials to provide comfort and back support. What makes a quality mattress great is when it strikes the delicate balance between price, quality, and longevity (at least seven years). In our experience, we (Indians) tend to fall for discounts. Customers often ignore that most discounts tend to be fake as brands decide their own MRP and discounts. In the case of mattresses, it is critical to buy a high-quality product that gives good back support and sleep than to buy a cheap product and pay for doctor's fees or surgeries. Whether you have back pain or a pregnant woman or a senior citizen, or a newlywed couple, this guide is an earnest attempt to provide you with solid guidance to buy a good mattress at an affordable price.

Rest and sleep are vital to our well-being. Do you know that a mattress is essential for restful and comfortable sleep? Health experts agree that good sleep depends upon the comfort of your bed. It should be suitable for your sleeping position and weight.

There are many mattresses with a range of features that might be confusing. A good quality mattress will last up to seven years. So, it is a significant investment decision. To help you make an informed one, we have an insightful analysis for you. We have reviewed the top mattresses in India for you.

The Best Mattress - A Glimpse

A quality mattress will help you to sleep better and maintain your health. It will contour itself to your body shape and support your weight. Among so many alternatives, the following are the best in India. We have assessed them on features, price, durability, and overall quality.

Sunday Mattress: Sunday is the best option if you are looking for a superior mattress that is technically advanced at an affordable price (up to 30-40% cheaper). It has the certifications to back its technical superiority and is designed by a Japanese designer, especially for Indian clientele. Unlike most mattresses that use foams made from chemicals, Sunday uses minimal chemical-based materials. It offers just three models to do away with unnecessary confusion. Its two most popular models are:

Sunday Ortho Latex 4 Mattress – Best mattress recommended for a great orthopaedic mattress at a low price.

– Best mattress recommended for a great orthopaedic mattress at a low price. Sunday Latex Plus 4 Mattress – The best bet for a full latex mattress with the feel of a 5-star hotel bed.

Sleepwell Mattress: Sleepwell is the largest mattress brand in India. It is recognised for its foam mattresses and has a vast dealer network. If you want something dependable but don't mind 30-40% more than the online brands such as Sunday and Wakefit, you should go with Sleepwell.

Kurlon Mattress: Kurlon is best known for its coir mattresses. Modern materials such as PU foam, and Memory foam, are replacing coir products, but they still have a loyal base. Kurlon is one of the respected brands, and similar to Sleepwell, they have a solid reputation.

The Sleep Company: The Sleep Company uses Smart Grid technology to make its mattresses. It is a relatively unproven technology, but you can give it a try if you can afford their mattress. Their entry in the list is purely from a novelty standpoint than any verified claims about the product.

Peps Mattress: If your choice is a spring mattress, you should consider Peps mattress, the top-selling spring mattress of India. If you are looking for a solid spring mattress, you won't go wrong with a Peps mattress.

Wakefit Mattress: Wakefit is a popular mattress sold through e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart. It is a good option if you are looking for an inexpensive bed. These are compressed mattresses, and they are generally not known to last long.

Check this helpful summary of the best mattress in India in the infographic. In addition, a detailed review of each brand in the best mattress list can be found below.

Need for a Quality Mattress

If you sleep for the recommended 8 hours every day, you spend 1/3 of your life on your mattress.

Are you a sceptic who thinks that any mattress is good enough? Then consider this, most over the 30s start suffering from back issues, and most of these pains are a result of a poor bed or a poor chair. Most back pains are not curable; you can only reduce the pain through surgeries or physiotherapy. That is the reason why Sleep experts endorse a top-notch quality mattress for restful sleep.

What is a restful sleep? Restful sleep is the time duration when we sleep peacefully without much movement. Restless sleep is when we keep changing positions and sleep through fretfully and fidgeting. Anxiety, stress, and overtiredness can be likely causes. However, a bad mattress will impact the quality of sleep even when you are not dealing with any issue.

According to a report by Harvard Health, back pain is the top reason for middle-aged people experiencing reduced mobility.

The right mattress will enhance the sleeping experience. It will provide overall spinal alignment, pain relief, reduce stress, tossing & turning, and comfort.

There are several aspects you need to keep in mind while buying a new mattress. The most significant factors include:

Product - the type of material, firmness, size, thickness, durability

Sleeper - weight, sleeping position, health issues

Buyer - budget, care & maintenance

Brand - warranty, trial period, shipping, return policy

We have put together a handy guide for you on all the factors that will affect your buying decision.

Types of Mattress

Buying a mattress is a big investment decision. It affects the quality of rest that you will get for years to come. With many options available by type, comfort, and price, mattress shopping is a mammoth task. Given below is an explainer on the various types of mattresses.

Material

There are primarily three kinds of materials used in the composition of a mattress. They are - spring, foam, and hybrid.

Spring Mattress - It is one of the popular types of mattress. It has a layer of springs with a comfort layer on the top. The filling material for the comfort layer can be foam, memory foam, natural fibres, or latex. The coils can be from different elements and coil mechanisms.

Foam Mattress - Made from different kinds of foams, this is one of the most popular types of mattress.

Hybrid Mattress - Hybrid mattress is composed of more than two materials. It is usually constructed of two layers. The top layer is the comfort layer. It provides cushioning to keep the body comfortable. The bottom layer is the support layer. It gives thickness and support to the mattress. The comfort layer is made of foam, which can be memory, PU, or latex. The support layer has coils for strength. A hybrid mattress is the best of both spring and foam types.

Firmness

The firmness of the mattress influences how comfortable you feel on it. The mattress industry follows a firmness scale of 1-10. One is the softest, and 10 is the most firm. You should consider your weight, sleeping position, and the levels of firmness you prefer the most. Then opt for the best combination.

The National Library of Medicine (USA) recommends "medium-firm mattresses optimal for promoting sleep comfort, quality, and spinal alignment".

Firmness Scale for a Mattress

Size

There are four standard sizes of mattress - Single, Double, Queen, and King. There are many variations among these standard sizes. Now, most brands have flexible size options available, including Queen XL size and custom size. They cater to the different types of height, weight, and space preferences.

Standard Mattress Sizes

Best Mattresses by Sleep Positions

There are three kinds of sleepers: Side sleepers, back sleepers, and tummy sleepers. The different positions demand different surfaces and firmness from a mattress.

Side sleepers: The mattress should be neither too soft nor too firm. So if you prefer to sleep on your sides, avoid extremes while choosing options. Soft beds will give you a sink-in feeling. Extra firm mattresses will give you no sinkage at all. Too much sinkage or no sinkage will impart poor support to the pressure points. You will get no relief around the neck, shoulders, and hips. Mattress with medium firmness or multiple firmness options will be ideally suited to side sleepers. Memory Foam and Latex Foam are ideal for you.

Suitability of mattress firmness for different sleep positions

Back sleepers: These are the people who tend to sleep on their backs. Proper and firm support to maintain the natural alignment of the spine is essential for such sleepers. A mattress with medium firmness and good contouring is ideal. It should be able to retain the shape of your body while evenly supporting the back. Memory Foam and Natural Latex Foam are perfect for this category.

Stomach sleepers: Experts agree that sleeping on the stomach is not ideal. It does not deliver proper rest to the spine and back. If you sleep on your stomach, you should opt for a firm mattress with high bounce-back properties. You should avoid soft beds. The very soft layer will super extend the lumbar area. You are likely to suffer from chronic back pain. Look for a mattress made with breathable material. The outer cover should be made from natural fabric like cotton. Most comfortable beds are made of latex on top of high-density foam.

Then some people fall in the category of combination sleepers. They keep changing their positions throughout the sleep duration. Such sleepers should focus on two main

product features - medium firmness level and a superior motion isolation factor.

Best Mattress by sleeping positions

Best Mattresses by Life Stages

Young Kids - Crib mattresses usually have a standard size and firmness levels. Later, the parents need to keep in mind the growth tendency of the child. A diwan or single-sized mattress is the optimum choice. A medium-firm mattress that is neither too soft nor too hard is ideal. Pocketed coil and latex mattresses are good choices.

Teenagers - Two things to keep in mind are that teenagers go through growth spurts. They might leave for college a few years down the lane. A mattress with medium firmness and standard double size is perfect for them. A memory foam mattress is best suited.

Couples - Factors that affect the mattress selection for couples are different. Key aspects are bed size, sleeping preferences, and sleeping problems of the partner. Motion distribution and isolation are essential for co-sleepers. A queen or a king-sized mattress is best suited for a couple. It should not squeak during intimate times. Choose an option that is soft but with an adequate bounce-back property.

Pregnant women - Pregnant women go through bank pains and hip issues throughout their 9-month term. They are also encouraged to sleep on their sides, especially in the second and third trimesters. For them, an ideal choice will offer good spinal alignment. It will closely contour with the body. Wedge pillows and body pillows are practical bedding accessories.

Middle-Age - Most of the working population with kids and families fall under this category. Stress, hectic, and sedentary lifestyle reduced sleep quality. It is essential to invest in a good quality mattress. For the middle-aged, support to the spine and joints is needed for a restful night. For this category, alternatives can vary with preferences.

Senior Citizens - Comfort layers are blissful for ageing bodies. Most people in the older age group suffer from chronic joint pains. A high-density memory foam mattress will be most beneficial.

Best Mattress in India - A Detailed Review

We have compiled the best brands that are available in India. Here we have a detailed review of each of the mattresses that have made our list of top picks.

Sunday Mattresses

Our top recommendation for mattresses is Sunday Mattress. The brand prioritises facilitating quality sleep to the users. That will take care of your daytime fatigue too.

Sunday mattresses are an exceptional combination of luxurious comfort. They are not loaded with chemical materials but instead use natural materials. The mattresses are designed to be exceedingly durable. They are both technically and aesthetically superior.

Some of the key elements that set it apart from other mattress brands are:

1. A well-balanced union of therapeutic support and comfort. It is bolstered by its 3 zone design. It helps in providing optimal back support to the user.

2. It uses the most delicate 100% latex foam from Belgium. The foam is certified by Euro Latex.

3. The mattresses use chemical-free raw materials. They are certified by Oeko Tex 100 and GOTS.

4. Sunday mattresses are designed by Hiroko Shiratori, the renowned Japanese designer.

5. Sunday mattresses are surprisingly affordable. Especially given that the feature-rich products deliver premium benefits.

6. The mattresses are designed with the help of sleep researchers. It gives maximum comfort and benefit to the sleeper.

7. It does not distribute motion from one sleeper to the other. This motion isolation helps in a night of deep sleep.

8. The mattress cover is made of organic cotton. The fabric is breathable and hypoallergenic. It makes the mattress cooler. It is ideal for people suffering from breathing allergies and asthma.

9. The mattresses, when shipped, are not compressed but sent as it is. Hence, there is no damage to the latex fibres that happens due to compression.

10. The product is shipped on the day of the order itself. It ensures a faster and smoother delivery process.

Its top two high-performing mattresses are Sunday Ortho Latex 4 Mattress and Sunday Latex Plus 4 Mattress.

Sunday Ortho Latex 4 Mattress

It is the best option for orthopaedic mattresses available in the Indian market. It gives ample back support and is firm under the hip and shoulders. The Sunday Ortho Latex 4 is ideal for people who suffer from neck and back pain. It has a perfect balance of support and comfort.

Some of the main attributes of this mattress are:

Construction: It is made of three layers with a top cover

The top cover material is 100% organic cotton. It is hypoallergenic.

The first layer uses 2 inches of latex materials. They keep the mattress cool and breathable.

The second layer has 1 inch of memory foam. It provides the right mix of comfort and support.

The third layer has high resiliency foam. It helps to support and align the spine.

Body Weight supported: It is designed to support body weight up to 100 kgs. Hence, many people can opt for this model.

Sunday Latex Plus 4 Mattress

It is a high-end premium and luxury mattress and gives you the feel of sleeping in a 5-star hotel bed. The Sunday Latex Plus 4 mattress has perfected the balance between firmness, support, and ultimate comfort. It is best for people looking for premium comfort when they rest and sleep.

Construction: It is designed with two layers and a top cover.

The top cover is 100% organic cotton.

The top layer is 2 inches of latex that keeps the mattress cool and breathable.

The lower layer is 70D Latex foam designed to support and align the spine.

Body Weight Supported: The bottom layer is for support. The robust layer comfortably caters to people up to 140 kgs.

Sleepwell Mattress

Sleepwell is the most prominent mattress brand in India. It has an extensive dealer reach. It is an excellent choice if you are wary of online purchases. You can easily visit a physical store and choose one. You can go to the dedicated stores and choose according to your needs. It also sells through online mode and is sent after compression and vacuum packing. It has around nine collections of mattresses catering to the needs of every kind of sleeper.

The best mattress product from the brand is the Sleepwell Cocoon mattress, a customisable product. Both sides of the surface can be set to two different firmness of gentle and ortho firm. It has three layers, the top two layers are customisable, and a core layer at the bottom is for support. It is shipped as a Mattress in a box. You can unpack it yourself. You don't need any expert guidance for setting it up.

Kurlon Mattress

Even though Kurlon mattresses have spring and foam mattresses, it is best known for its coir mattresses. It has around close to 30 types of mattresses. The coir-based beds are one of the most inexpensive mattresses you can find. However, only coir might not be the best material for support and comfort. The brand has options in other types of mattresses as well.

The best-selling product of Kurlon is the Pure Coir mattress. It is a rubberised coir mattress. The quilted knitted fabric top cover makes it comfortable. ACD and VCT technologies make the mattress firm. It is excellent for the proper alignment of the spine. It uses advanced high-density coir orientation to provide support and bounce to the product. The antibacterial properties keep the mattress clean from bacteria, dust mites, and fungi. Kurlon mattresses are available in physical stores as well as online.

The Sleep Company

To move beyond the foam, The Sleep Company uses its Smart Grid technology to provide ultra comfort. The mattress adapts to all body types. It sells through the online mode to eliminate the middlemen. The brand is very prompt in customer service. It uses air channels for circulation and airflow in its construction to provide coolness.

The Smart Luxe Mattress is the most well-performing mattress for the brand. It is made in a combination of its Smart Grid technology and Smart Luxe hyper-elastic polymer. It is touted to be a smart mattress, giving support twice to an orthopaedic one, along with a soft plush surface. With 2500 air channels for better flow of air, it does not retain any heat.

Peps Mattress

Not everyone is fond of foam mattresses. For people who prefer spring mattresses, Peps would be a great choice. It manufactures both Bonnell and Pocketed innerspring mattresses. Peps brand uses 100% imported raw materials for their sleep systems. It has around 20 models of beds in its product kitty and offers a unique double-decker mattress.

The Peps Spring Koil Bonnell Mattress is a good alternative for people who want a spring mattress bed. Appropriate for children and adults who like a product that does not sag but still has some bounce in the bed. The Bonnell innerspring construction prevents backaches. It is a reversible dual mattress, with two-sided surfaces increasing its lifespan.

Wakefit Mattresses

Wakefit is the most known orthopaedic mattress brand in India. Made from a memory foam layer and breathable fabric, it uses a structure with differential pressure zones to prevent blood clots. Wakefit uses genuine foam of appropriate density that adapts as per the body contour for greater comfort. It is ideal for people with back and body aches and joint pains.



Wakefit Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress is made of three layers with a premium fabric knitted cover. It is shipped directly from the factory and delivered in a roll pack. The mattress is designed to give comfort along with ample support. This is a good pick if you want an affordable orthopaedic mattress.

Common Pitfalls While Buying A Mattress

The foremost thing to consider when choosing a mattress is the sleeper. Nearly all characteristics of a bed offer different benefits to various kinds of sleepers.

The golden rule to follow when buying a new mattress is to evaluate significant features and choose the one that ticks the maximum ones.

The truth about Compressed Mattresses

However, with so many factors to consider, there are some common mistakes that you should avoid making.

1. Comfort & Softness - We all love the soft and comfortable feel of a mattress, the sink-in feeling, and the plushness. However, a super soft bed does not provide spinal alignment. It may lead to back and other joint pains.

2. Not accounting for your partner's sleep habits - If you plan to co-sleep with a partner, do keep the factor in mind. It will affect the choice of size and make of the mattress. Select a bed that has solid motion isolation or zero partner disturbance. It will ensure sound sleep for you, even if your partner is a restless sleeper.

3. Budget - The price of the mattress is usually the prime deciding factor. Most people decide on a budget first. Then they choose the best option within that limit. You should keep in mind that the product is a long-term investment. It directly affects the health and wellness of the sleeper. Hence, it is not the best approach.

You should list down the various features that are required. Check factors like weight, age, firmness preference, health problems, and size. After that, you should conduct intensive online research. Do a comparative study and then decide on an optimum budget.

4. Mattress Support - Mattress support is not the same as the firmness of the mattress. Support is provided by the bottom layer of the bed, while firmness is the scale of the hardness of the surface. Good help is essential both for peaceful sleep and spinal alignment and makes it a durable product. Check for the support that your shortlisted brands are giving.

5. Taken in by discounts - Sale and discounts greatly influence our buying behaviour. You should beware of buying a mattress solely for the deep discount being offered. You might end up with a product that is not at all suitable for you.

6. Not considering the bed frame - Do keep in mind the bed frame that you have. It should be in good condition. The shape and size of the frame should also be taken into account while shopping for a mattress.

Offline versus Online

Traditionally, people visited the physical store to buy a mattress. People preferred to lie down on it for a few minutes. The final buying was done after negotiating on the price. The buying behaviour has changed quite a bit with online mode catching up fast.

The factor deterring most people from choosing a mattress online is the lack of feel and touch opportunity. However, a bed is judged by touching or lying on it for 10 minutes. Moreover, most big brands offer a 100-night trial, after which you can return the mattress.

Online trumps offline mode because of the following significant reasons:

1. Unbiased information - Even those who swear by in-store purchase do online research for information.

a. Offline stores are run by retailers whose main job is to convince you to buy from them.

b. Factual and complete information might not be available with the store people.

c. The salesperson might not be equipped with knowledge about the most suitable mattress for you.

2. More value - With multiple options available, you get better value for money on digital platforms. It is not only in terms of price but also in selecting the correct alternative.

a. The online mode takes away the middlemen, the dealer, and the retailer. As a result, the brand can pass on the price benefit to you.

b. You can compare and see all brands with a few clicks. There are fewer chances of hidden costs levied by the brands.

c. Reviews and ratings being publicly available, brands are now keen to give you an excellent shopping experience.

3. Convenience - Online shopping and doorstep delivery are mighty convenient over physical shopping.

a. Every step of the purchasing process is much more convenient than offline buying. It includes researching, comparing, buying, delivering, and after-sales.

b. In offline delivery and transportation, the cost is borne by the buyer. Shipping is provided free when you buy online.

c. Exchange and refund are hassle-free and stated upfront in e-commerce buying.

Care & Maintenance

Germs and bacteria breed quickly if you do not take care of your mattress. It is exposed to dust, sweat, body oils, and dead skin. Additionally, it also gets food residue, spilt fluids, and hairs. Dust mites and moulds can thrive in the nooks of a mattress. Take the following steps to maintain the durability of your mattress.

Wash & care tips for a Mattress

For any particular instructions, read through the wash and care manual provided by the manufacturer. Check carefully for any specific guidance on the material, structure, or construction of the mattress. Use bedding accessories like mattress protectors, washable covers, and bedsheets.

Tips to increase mattress life

FAQs

1. Which type of mattress is best suited for sleeping in India?

India has a hot and humid climate in most of its area. A mattress that does not heat up and allows airflow within it is ideal for the environment here. Natural latex foam is the best option that gives support, contouring, and natural cooling together. However, latex foam beds can be costly for the average mattress buyer. Most good quality brands such as Sunday and Sleepwell offer foam or hybrid mattresses that take care of the firmness, support, and cooling aspects

2. Which is the best mattress for back pain?

Memory foam and latex foam are the most recommended mattresses for back pain. Both the mattresses provide ample contouring and support. These are ideal for pain relief and proper spinal alignment.

3. How do I choose the right mattress?

The right mattress for you will depend on your sleeping position, need for pain relief, body weight, and the level of firmness that you want. There are some products like Sunday Ortho Latex that work for almost everyone.

4. How much does a good mattress cost?

The average cost of a good, queen-size mattress will range from Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 30,000. The online brands will be priced lower as compared to the brands that sell through physical stores. Material of the mattress also affects the price, with latex foam beds being more costly than other foam and spring beds.

5. What mattresses are used in 5-star hotels?

5-star hotel mattresses are known for their plush comfort. Premium hotels choose their mattresses based on exceptional support and pressure relief. The bed surface is soft but does not sag. They use high-quality hybrid foam mattresses that have either memory or latex foam. The base can be made of high resilience foam or pocketed inner coil spring.

6. Which mattress do chiropractors recommend?

Chiropractors recommend mattresses that give you proper spinal alignment and contours to the natural shape of your body. For that, they suggest a foam-based mattress with medium-firmness and proper airflow. Avoid a spring mattress if you are prone to back pain.

7. Is it better to sleep on a hard or soft mattress?

Hard mattresses are good for people who sleep on their stomachs, are overweight, and are hot sleepers. Soft mattresses are good for people who like to sink in their beds. Medium-firm mattresses are good for almost everyone, including side sleepers and people with back and joint pains.

Conclusion

A good mattress is the most critical furnishing/furniture that you would buy for your home. It influences the quality of sleep, which in turn affects the mental and physical faculties and functioning. There are many types of mattresses and many good brands. You need to do a careful consideration of the requirements. It will help you to choose the perfect mattress.

Our vote for the best mattress in India is Sunday Mattress. It has a perfect combination of comfort, support, technological superiority, aesthetics, and sustainability. It is also the only brand that does not compress its mattress in a box or roll. Sunday mattresses are a good bet if you want comfort and a luxurious feel without breaking the bank.

However, all the brands that made our list of best mattresses are excellent choices. Evaluate them on the features that you need and then make a final buying call.