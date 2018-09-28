﻿
Legendary Indian Playback Singer Lata Mangeshkar Turns 89

President Kovind and Prime Minister Modi greet Lata Mangeshkar on her 89th birthday.

Outlook Web Bureau 28 September 2018
Bharat Ratna recipient, Lata Mangeshkar, who turned 89 on Friday was wished by President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, praying for her long life and good health

Calling Mangeshkar as "Lata Didi", the Prime Minister also expressed his best wishes on her birthday. 

"Respected Lata Didi, best wishes to you on your birthday. Your exceptional work, spanning decades has endeared you to crores of Indians. You have always been passionate about our country's development. May you lead a long life filled with good health," Modi tweeted.

Born to a family of musicians on September 28, 1929, in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, Mangeshkar is the second female vocalist after M.S. Subbulakshmi to receive the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 2001. 

She is also the recipient of Dadasaheb Phalke award, three National Film awards and the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement award besides many others.

A doyenne among playback singers, her career spans over seven decades.

 IANS

