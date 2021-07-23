The Journey Of Shubhankar Mishra To Becoming A Successful News Reporter

Shubhankar Mishra is a very talented and successful News anchor. His fame in the News Industry is due to his unique way of news presentation. Presently, Mishra is both a correspondent and anchor with news channel Tv9 Bharatvarsh. He also boosted his popularity through his "Shero-Shayri" reels on Instagram. These shayaris generally start with the phrase 'Suno Na', and people love watching it. His way of expression is very realistic, and thus everyone is able to relate to it. His hobbies include watching news and movies, cricket and listening to music.

Shubhankar was not born with a silver spoon. He was from a middle-class family who resided in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh. His birthday is on 10th April. He finished his schooling at St. Xavier's School in Science stream. Shubhankar's father wanted his son to become an established engineer. This is why Shubhankar decided to pursue Mechanical Engineering. He completed a four-year course ( B. Tech) from Galgotias University, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

However, life had other plans for him. He realized that becoming an Engineer was not something that he wanted to do. Thus after completing graduation, Shubhankar said to his father that Engineering is of no interest to him. Instead, he proclaimed his love for journalism and how he wished to become a journalist. This angered Shubhankar's father, and he did not support him in this decision. However, Shubhankar still admitted himself to a Journalism College and finished his studies. During the beginning of his journalism career, he worked as a reporter in regional channels such as @India news Haryana, @India news Uttar Pradesh/ Uttarakhand. It was in August 2018 that he started working with channel Tv9 Bharatvarsh. He considers his mother to be his biggest source of motivation, and both his parents are extremely happy with his success in this field.

Shubhankar also shared his favourite Bollywood stars- Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Shruti Hassan and Genelia D'Souza. He wishes to inspire the younger generation with his work in the field. He said, "Want to inspire Generations. Conquer the world with your dreams." He also wishes to say to the audience not to give up or compromise on their dreams and aims in life. Moreover, parents are extremely important in every aspect of life, and thus they should always be treated with respect.

Shubhankar believes in tolerance of all religions and faiths. He says that God is present in various forms such as Allah, Ishwar, Waheguru, etc. However, God showers blessings on all of us irrespective of the different names.

