The Festival Of Lights At Dastkar

In India one of the most significant festivals is Diwali, or the festival of lights. It includes good food, celebration with friends and family, fireworks, special candles and lamps. And for a lot of Dilliwallas, Diwali is incomplete without visiting one of the Diwali melas in the city. These fairs are one stop destination for gift shopping.

Dastkar returns with the much awaited bazaar of the year - Festival of Lights 2018. A confluence of more than 135 different craft groups and artisans Festival of Lights is truly going to be a shopper paradise from a wide range of lamps and lightings, metal crafts, carved furniture and decorative products, pottery and ceramics, basketry & fiber crafts, leather products, traditional paintings, a variety of hand-woven, embroidered, block printed textiles, lifestyle accessories, silver jewellery and adornments and much more from every corner of the country.

The stalls on home decor and textiles includes hand block printed Dabu, Bagru embroideries for example - Kantha, Ari, Chikankari and other fabrics like tussar silk saris and fabrics, hand woven cotton fabrics and apparel, appliqué, patchwork, hand woven Vankar Shawls, Ajrakh stoles, dupattas, Shibori Bandhani, Ikat and Patola fabrics Chanderi saris, Baluchari and Benaras brocades Zardozi work Pashmina and Kani shawls, crochet work, Kalamkari and hand painted textiles.

There is a wide range of costume jewellery in silver, thread and bead work, semi precious stones and also Dhokra jewelry. Hand painted and embroidered leather bags, leather footwear and embroidered juttis are also a big rage.

A variety of organic products will also be available from herbal beauty products to Himalayan sugar, salts, handmade soaps, candles, organic pickles and chutneys. Dastkar strongly believes in crafts as a catalytic tool for social and economic empowerment and earning. It is committed to breaking the barriers that separate craftspeople from mainstream urban markets, reviving and revitalizing both the craft and the community.