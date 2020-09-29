The Best Truly Wireless Earbuds You Can Buy Under 8000

Vivo Neo TWS

Priced at Rs 5,990, vivo TWS Earphone Neo is Built to provide a high-quality audio experience that meets the needs of everyday music lovers, the wireless TWS Earphone Neo have a customized 14.2mm ultra-large driver unit, delivering a more powerful and full-bodied sound, as well as a bio-fibre composite diaphragm to enhance audio details. The TWS Neo comes with a low latency rate of up to 88ms1 and DeepX2 stereo sound effect for an unmatched sound experience. Designed with the needs of consumers in mind, TWS Earphone Neo also features AI noise cancelling for clearer phone calls and several voice-activated smart controls.

OnePlus Buds

Priced at Rs 4,990, OnePlus Buds feature 13.4mm dynamic drivers with environmental noise-cancelling technology for better sound on voice calls. The charging case of the OnePlus Buds has a USB Type-C port and features the company's Warp Charge standard for fast charging. The Buds also support Dolby Atmos, and IPX4 water resistance and feature touch controls for playback, calls, and voice assistance.

Oppo Enco Free

Priced at Rs 7,990, Oppo Enco Free uses captive touch control for all music controls. The built-in Bluetooth 5.0 chip not only improves the signal anti-interference capability but also prevents any disruptions. The overall sound quality is enjoyable, and each earbud lasts up to 5 hours and with the included case, it will last up to 20 hours.

Crossbeats Pebble

Priced at Rs 4,999, the stylish earbuds in olive green finish offers solid sound, good bass and clean highs. With the weight of only 4.8g, it is quite easy to carry around. The IPX6 water resistance makes it easy to wear during workouts. Crossbeats boasts battery life up to 5 hours of music playback and a 20-hour total runtime.

Shanling MTW100

Priced at Rs 6999, The Shanling MTW100 comes in two variants -Dynamic and Balanced Armature. Both the options offer impressive battery life, the latter one goes upto 7 hours and an additional 24 hours when inside the case. With Bluetooth 5.0, you only get AAC and SBC codec and no aptX. What really impressive is the surrounding Awareness mode, which lets you hear the ambience and IPX7 water resistance keeps you going.

( This list is not based on any ranking)

