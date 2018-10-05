Thank You Nitishji For Letting Your MLAs Blatantly Use AK-47: Tejashwi

Bihar opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday attacked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the spurt in crimes, saying the state has got the freedom to use the AK- 47 freely under his watch.

"1947 to AK47. In 1947 India got its freedom to be a sovereign country. Today Bihar has got its freedom to use AK-47 freely. Thank you Nitishji for letting your MLAs blatantly use AK-47 for good governance. Bihar has truly seen AK-47 terror under your continuous watch for 13 years," Tejashwi tweeted.

Tejashwi described Nitish Kumar's rule as "Nitish Ka Aatank Raj".

"Nitish Kumar is ringleader of a party of dreaded criminals. In the last two months, two of his MLC and MLA were found involved in murder of opposition leaders and another MLA is running business of AK-47. His leaders are accused of murder, rape, liquor, and smuggling in the dry state but Nitish Kumar protects them," Tejashwi Yadav said.

In September, a day after former Mayor of Muzaffarpur and his driver were shot dead by assailants using AK-47, Tejashwi Yadav attacked the state government saying AK-47 has become a weapon of choice for criminals in Bihar.

In the last ten days, police has seized 12 AK-47 rifles during a search operation in Munger district. Earlier in September, half a dozen AK-47 rifles were seized in raids in different places.

(IANS)