Thane School Bans Muslim Girls And Mothers From Wearing Hijab Citing Security Reasons

The Symbiosis School in Mumbra has issued a circular banning Muslim girls and their guardians from wearing hijabs or naqab- veil that covers their faces- citing security reasons.

The circular said students, parents and family members would have to reveal their face by lifting the veil while entering school premises, according to a report by The Indian Express. As per the circular, students would not be allowed to cover their faces even while leaving the school, the report adds.

The report says that many parents have objected to the circular saying that it was an interference with their religious practices. But, some parents have welcomed the decision.

The report quoted School trustee Kamalraj Deo who said some students left school in a fully-veiled burkha because of which the security guards often found it difficult to identify girls when their parents come to take them home.

He also said recently there was an attempt to abduct girl students by two women wearing hijabs. According to him, the women, with their faces covered, came to school seeking to take their child home early. “We summoned the class teacher, but before she could arrive, the two ran away,” he said.

“I don’t intend to hurt any religious sentiments, but on camera, faces need to be revealed, for our records… It is purely for safety reasons,” he said.

Last year, a PIL was filed in the Delhi High Court seeking a ban on burqas and other face veils in public places due to security threat to the capital. However, the HC had said the government will take care of it if it is a policy decision.

In 2015, the Supreme Court had upheld CBSE’s ban on hijab and long sleeves in medical entrance test.