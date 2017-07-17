The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
18 July 2017 Last Updated at 11:12 am National Cabinet Rejig

Textile Minister Smriti Irani Gets Additional Charge Of I&B Ministry After Naidu Resigns

Venkaiah Naidu, who has been named as the vice-presidential candidate of the ruling NDA coalition, has submitted his resignation from the post of Urban Development Minister.
Outlook Web Bureau
Textile Minister Smriti Irani Gets Additional Charge Of I&B Ministry After Naidu Resigns
File-PTI Photo

Textile Minister Smriti Irani today got an additional charge of the Ministry of Information and Broadcast in minor rejig in the cabinet berths following Union Urban Development Minister Venkaiah Naidu's resignation.

Venkaiah Naidu, who has been named as the vice-presidential candidate of the ruling NDA coalition, has submitted his resignation from the post of Urban Development Minister.

Naidu is the Minister of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation and Information and Broadcasting in the Modi administration.

Advertisement opens in new window

A prominent leader of the BJP, he has also served as its national president from 2002 to 2004.

 

With PTI Inputs

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Smriti Irani M. Venkaiah Naidu Cabinet & Council of Ministers NDA NDA Government Government-Governance-Government Policies etc President Election National News Analysis
Next Story : J&K: Mobile Internet Suspended In Anantnag, Schools And Colleges Shut After Encounter
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters