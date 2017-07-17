18 July 2017 Last Updated at 11:12 am National Cabinet Rejig
Textile Minister Smriti Irani Gets Additional Charge Of I&B Ministry After Naidu Resigns
Venkaiah Naidu, who has been named as the vice-presidential candidate of the ruling NDA coalition, has submitted his resignation from the post of Urban Development Minister.
Textile Minister Smriti Irani today got an additional charge of the Ministry of Information and Broadcast in minor rejig in the cabinet berths following Union Urban Development Minister Venkaiah Naidu's resignation.
Naidu is the Minister of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation and Information and Broadcasting in the Modi administration.
A prominent leader of the BJP, he has also served as its national president from 2002 to 2004.
With PTI Inputs
