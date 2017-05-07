The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
06 July 2017 Last Updated at 11:05 am National

Territorial Army Jawan Goes Missing With AK-47, Could Have Joined Militant Ranks

Outlook Web Bureau
Territorial Army Jawan Goes Missing With AK-47, Could Have Joined Militant Ranks
Twitter/ANI

An Army jawan has gone missing along with his service rifle from a camp in Baramulla district of north Kashmir, officials said today.

Zahoor Ahmad Thoker, a resident of Pulwama district in South Kashmir, was reported absconding since last night by the Army unit located in Gantmulla area of Baramulla, the officials said.

They said Thoker's service rifle and three magazines were also missing.

An alert has been sounded and security forces have been directed to remain vigilant as the jawan could have joined militant ranks, the officials said.(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mehbooba Mufti Srinagar J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Terrorism National News Analysis
Next Story : J&K Govt Says It Will Implement GST Under Article 370 To Protect State’s Fiscal Autonomy
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters