The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
22 September 2017 Last Updated at 6:31 pm National

Ten Thousand Railway Employees Pulled Out Of Officials' Houses, Will Return To Track Safety Jobs

The move by the Railways comes at a time when the carrier has come in for criticism following a spate of recent train derailments with employees originally intended for maintenance and safety work assigned to household chores.
Outlook Web Bureau
Ten Thousand Railway Employees Pulled Out Of Officials' Houses, Will Return To Track Safety Jobs
File Photo-PTI
Ten Thousand Railway Employees Pulled Out Of Officials' Houses, Will Return To Track Safety Jobs
outlookindia.com
2017-09-22T18:31:39+0530

Railway employees entrusted with doing household chores of senior officials will be entrusted with the maintenance of railway tracks, their original responsibility.

The move by the Railways comes at a time when the carrier has come in for criticism following a spate of recent train derailments with employees originally intended for maintenance and safety work assigned to household chores. 

A Mail Today report says as part of one of the first reforms by new Railway Board chairman Ashwin Lohani, Group-D employees including gangmen and track men, would now resume with inspecting railway tracks and conducting maintenance work.

Advertisement opens in new window

The employees, who are said to do tasks like grocery shopping, cleaning utensils and clothes and picking up kids of senior Railway officials, will come as a welcome relief for the Group-D employees.

Sources told the tabloid that close to nearly ten thousand of these employees will resume the jobs they were intended to do, including a round-the-clock inspection of railway tracks.

“The move aims to reorganise the workforce and also strengthen the railway safety mechanism. With a large number of employees back to the tracks, the situation is likely to improve,” a Railway official was quoted saying.

Gangmen, like track men, are responsible for the safety of tracks. They’re responsible for track maintenance and running of trains with 12-hour-shifts while on duty.

The move by Lohani comes after the resignation of A.K. Mittal, the former head of the Railway Board, after two accidents in five days in Uttar Pradesh.

Around 100 passengers were injured as ten bogies of the Kaifiyat Express derailed in the Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh, four days after 13 coaches of the Utkal Express went off the rails near Khatauli in UP, killing 22 people and injuring 156.

Advertisement opens in new window

In the last five years, nearly 53 per cent of the 586 train accidents have been caused by derailments. The worst such accident occurred in November 2016 when 150 passengers were killed when the Indore-Patna Express derailed near Kanpur.

With Agency Inputs

 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi - New Delhi Railways - Accidents, Mishaps etc Railways National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
  • Daily Mail (1)
Next Story : Previous Govts Hated Development, Looted Money, We Not Only Launch But Also Complete Projects: PM Modi
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters