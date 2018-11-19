Sabarimala Row: Temple Board Moves SC Seeking More Time To Allow Women's Entry

﻿
The Travancore Devaswom Board's move came amid mounting tension against the backdrop of the stand-off over entry of women in the 10-50 age group.

Outlook Web Bureau 19 November 2018
 The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which manages the Sabarimala temple, on Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking more time to implement the apex court's verdict allowing women of all age groups to enter the hill shrine in Kerala.

The Board has cited lack of basic amenities among other things as the reason for seeking more time from the top court.

The announcement on the TDB's move came amid mounting tension against the backdrop of the stand-off over entry of women in the 10-50 age group, traditionally barred at the shrine dedicated to Lord Ayyappa, a celibate.

Pilgrims had said there was lack of adequate toilet facilities, causing immense difficulties especially to women, and rest rooms after the floods in August that had destroyed the infrastructure.

The top court had earlier refused to stay its verdict while agreeing to hear in open court a batch of petitions seeking review of its September 28 verdict by which it had lifted the ban on entry of women of menstruating age into the Sabarimala temple.

On September 28, a five-judge Constitution bench, headed by the then Chief Justice Dipak Misra, in 4:1 verdict had paved the way for entry of women of all ages into the Sabarimala temple, saying the ban amounted to gender discrimination. 

( PTI) 

Outlook Web Bureau Kerala Sabarimala Supreme Court Women Hinduism National

or just type initial letters